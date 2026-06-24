Christian Anderson selected no. 18 overall by Charlotte Hornets

After two phenomenal seasons in Lubbock, Christian Anderson’s journey from earning All-Big 12 Freshman honors to becoming an All-American, Christian Anderson checked nearly every individual box during his Texas Tech career. Now, he can add 1st-round pick in the NBA Draft to his career list as well.

On Tuesday night, Anderson was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, becoming the first Texas Tech player drafted in the NBA since Jahmi’us Ramsey in 2020. Already one of the most decorated players to wear the Double T, Anderson added another milestone to his young career Tuesday night, by becoming the fourth first-round NBA Draft pick in Texas Tech history.

From Michigan pledge to Texas Tech star

Anderson arrived at Texas Tech under unusual circumstances, as he was a longtime Michigan pledge and originally signed with the Wolverines before reopening his recruitment in March 2024 after Michigan parted ways with head coach Juwan Howard. Anderson had been committed to Howard and the Michigan staff for nearly three years before deciding to explore other options, then Texas Tech quickly emerged as a contender in his recruitment, and the Red Raiders landed one of the highest rated guards in the 2024 recruiting class.

The decision proved to be a program-changing addition for Grant McCasland.

As a freshman during the 2024-25 season, Anderson carved out a significant role on a veteran Texas Tech team and earned Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors helping lead the Red Raiders to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament. He showcased flashes of the dynamic scorer and playmaker that would eventually make him one of the top returning guards in college basketball for the 2025-26 season.

One of the nation’s premier guards

His sophomore season elevated him into one of the most productive players in the country.

Being the engine of the Texas Tech offense, Anderson averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range. Anderson developed into one of the nation’s most dangerous shot creators, playmakers, and perimeter threats, earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors, winning the Big 12’s Most Improved Player and earning All-American honors.

By the end of the season 2025-26, Anderson was widely viewed as one of the premier guards in the 2026 NBA Draft class. Scouts praised his elite shooting ability, pick-and-roll decision making, playmaking vision and offensive versatility. Several draft analysts ranked him among the best offensive guards available, citing his ability to create shots for both himself and teammates while serving as the engine of one of the nation’s top offenses when Anderson and JT Toppin were both healthy.

Anderson’s fit on the Hornets

By joining Charlotte, Anderson arrives as another key piece in the franchise’s young core. His shooting and shot creation should complement All-Star guard LaMelo Ball, while his versatility gives the Hornets another offensive weapon as they continue building toward becoming a playoff contender.



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