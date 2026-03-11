Coach McGuire Recaps Practice No. 1, Micah's Return, Captains Selection

Texas Tech held its first open practice to media today, you can check out clips from today via this link on the RedRaiderSports.com Twitter account. Coach Joey McGuire caught up with the local media to discuss today’s practice, Micah Hudson’s return to Texas Tech, and team captain selections for the 2026 season.

What did you want to see from the team for the first practice?

“Yeah, I think first time you get out there and you’re not totally in full pads, we’re in helmets and spiders today. So you want to see how you’re going to execute the offense communication, same way with the defense, how they’re going to execute, how they’re going to communicate. Got a lot of people rotating in and out, so how locked in they are. I think there’s a way to play football even though we’re not in full pads, and we always talk about, “we got to take care of each other”, but just the speed and the effort that they practice at, I thought it was a really good practice. It was a shorter practice day one, we’ll do the same thing on Thursday, but we got a lot of stuff in. I mean, we were regular downs. We were third down. We were red zone, whenever we did some team stuff, and so I was proud of the guys. And it’s just, right now, it’s just learning each other. That’s part of why I think it’s so important to have the portal where it is, and have as long as we can with our team, to get to know each other and find out what our identity is, because every team is different.”

Who set the tone today?

“I think Cam Dickey and J’Koby Williams are playing really, really fast. I think you’ve got an older senior tackle in Howard Sampson and (Jacob) Ponton; I thought they did well. People will fall in love with Adam Trick. He’s got a really high motor, so he practiced at really high level. Malik (Esquerra) had an interception in the red zone. Some of those guys like that, I’m probably missing a couple. And then, I always kind of laugh. I’ve been saying, if Thor had triplets, it would be John Curry, Austin Romaine, and Ben Roberts. I mean, those guys are just number one. They look incredible right now. John’s 231 LBs, Austin’s 241 LBs, and Ben’s 251 LBs. They really look good. They’re playing well together. It’s like Austin has been with us for more than a couple of months.”

Micah’s return to the 806

“Micah (Hudson)‘s a really good story. I didn’t tell it last year, and I can say it now. But what people don’t understand is Micah Hudson walked on last year. He was not on scholarship. We just put him back on scholarship in January. He wore number 14, I was not going to give him number one, he would have to earn it back. Micah did a lot of things to be back at Texas Tech. Because he knew that this is where he should have been and stayed. And it’s going to pay off. I mean, it’s one of those deals he’s running with the ones. That is the one thing I think that we as a team are really deep, and so you’re going to see a bigger rotation at receiver than what we have in the past because we are deeper in that room. Our tight end room is really good, so you’re going to see tight ends on the field, which we’ve done that since I’ve been here. But Micah has really done a phenomenal job of buying into everything that Coach Juice and Mack (Leftwich) have asked him to do, and it’s paying off.”

Captain selection

“Yeah, man, that was cool. What’s cool about both those guys (Ben Roberts & Sheridan Wilson) is they committed to tech and loved this university before I ever got here. Ben Roberts actually told me on his visit. He was like, “I’m glad you’re here, but I was coming to Texas Tech no matter what.”, they committed to this university in this day and age, it’s really cool. You’re talking about a fixing to be a four year starter and a three year starter. They’ve been in this program. They know what we’re about, they know what we’re trying to do, and they have been very vocal in trying to push the guys that hold everybody accountable, and they have the respect to their teammates. Whenever you really know what we’re trying to do as a team. You’re not afraid to speak up and hold each other accountable. And then you have your respect to your teammates, then that’s usually what captains end up in. And they’re great teammates, they are leaders, but before anything they’re great teammates.”

