Dan Lanning spotlights Texas Tech's team cohesion, overall aggressiveness

Dan Lanning and the #5 Oregon Ducks are taking a trip to Miami to square off against #4 Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl. Lanning highlighted the Red Raiders’ aggressiveness, and their high overall play in all three phases of the game. The winner of the Ducks and Red Raiders will head to the CFP semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl to play for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Opener

Lanning started the presser off with some compliments for the Red Raiders and Head Coach Joey McGuire. Providing some information on his thoughts on the three phases of Texas Tech.

“I think you see a unit that plays really well together. I think that’s, you know, credit to Coach McGuire and the job that he’s done there. You can see it’s a group that plays with energy and enthusiasm. Obviously on offense, they create a ton of explosive plays right on defense, they really limit those and they attack you in every way.” “They’re really aggressive in special teams as well and have had really good special teams play. They play on a short field a lot. They attack the ball defensively. I just think it speaks volumes of their program and how they operate and what they do. So you don’t see a lot of deficiencies. You know, they take risk, but they’re well calculated risks and do a really good job. So as we prepare for these guys, it’s certainly a challenging opponent and exciting opportunity for us”

Relationship

Joey McGuire has been very complimentary of Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning, not only heading into this matchup but at times unprompted and prior to the Red Raiders and Ducks matchup in Lubbock in 2023.

“Yeah, I mean, Joey’s an outstanding coach and I always have an appreciation for a guy that’s worked his way up through the ranks and, you know, obviously has a storied career as a high school football coach and then for his ability, you know, I think you’ve always seen a guy that coaches with unbelievable passion.” “You know, we’ve obviously got to compete against each other before, but I think the players take on the temperament of you as a coach. And he’s a guy that brings the juice and you see that with his team. His team plays like that, play like their hair’s on fire. And obviously he’s elevated in this profession and done an unbelievable job at Tech, you know, creating a culture there and creating a great roster, putting the right people around him. I think he deserves a ton of credit for that and what he’s built and what he’s created second row.”

Format

When the Orange Bowl kicks off on January 1st, it will be the first time Texas Tech had played since December 6th. Dan Lanning highlighted whether or not he believes the bye benefits the team, and if the game should be played in Lubbock instead of a neutral site.

“I think it’s just more of an indicator that the way we do playoffs in college football is messed up, right? I mean, in my opinion, we’re really excited to be going to the Orange Bowl, but this game should be played at Texas Tech, right? The higher seeded team. We should play a week like right after the last game. The next playoff game should be the next Saturday. The next playoff game should be the next Saturday. The next playoff game should be the next Saturday, then a championship game.” “But we’re trying to fit a lot of things in different sequence. But in my opinion, this game should be played at Tech. There should be a home field advantage for them. But I know their fans will travel. Our fans will travel. And we’re really excited to be playing in the Orange Bowl. So I could talk about what ifs and all those pieces. There’s definitely a skill and an art to making sure that your team’s prepared when you have long breaks.” “I think that was clear last year. Certainly it’ll be clear now. You got a little bit more time to prepare for this game, but a little bit different than the last one. And that’s the other part that doesn’t make really a lot of sense is the sequence of days in between each game and each playoff. There’s just not really a rhythm. And for us as a coach, it’s about how do you create that rhythm? How do you challenge yourself to say, okay, how can we keep things the same as much as possible for our players? And it’s tough when you have big gaps and big breaks like that. But I don’t know that it’s a sided advantage for one team or the other. You’re dealing with different issues here on the right.”

Jacob Rodriguez + Linebacker Core

Jacob Rodriguez has obviously been one of the top players for the Red Raiders on either side of the ball. Lanning highlighted Jacob’s playing style, and the linebackers ability to affect the game in a big way versus the Ducks.

“Yeah, super instinctual, really aggressive. And it’s not necessarily just aggressive with like them blitzing him. It’s his ability to find ways to get to the ball. And then when he gets to the ball, he has the intention to get the ball out every snap. Right. He takes shots at the ball consistently. You know, obviously, you know, in the Big 12 Championship game, you see their other linebackers show up making interceptions. They just play really well as a unit. And he’s certainly a guy that brings that same juice for them. You know, you see the whole defense play with that, that mindset. And I think he’s, you know, where it starts.” “…A little bit of what I said about him (Jacob Rodriguez) already, you know, the ability to play with great instincts. He’s a very instinctual player. You know, I think that they do a great job closing zones and closing pictures for those guys in the back end, they attack the ball. Obviously, when you’re up for the Heisman, there’s a reason, right? And he’s been that guy. He consistently attacks the ball. That’s the one thing that really stands out on film is, you know, the way he runs the ball and the way he attacks the ball when he’s tackling people. He’s not just trying to tackle you. He’s trying to knock the ball loose on the left.”

Conference Bias

Conference bias against the Big 12 has been on display throughout the 2025 season, leading some to discredit the Red Raiders’ achievements. Lanning is looking past that, and is prepping for a top level program in Texas Tech.

“Well, one, good football is good football. And I’ve kind of always said that here is, you know, regardless of what conference you’re in, are you playing a high level of ball? And these guys play a really high level of football, right? And they’ve, they’ve not just beat opponents, they’ve dominated opponents.” “And to dominate the way that they’ve dominated speaks volumes about what kind of team this is. So there’s a ton of respect for them because they’ve got the winning formula, right? They protect the ball, they attack the ball on defense. Right. They create explosives on offense, they prevent explosives on defense. They play really good. Special teams play. I think all those things show up and you say, what’s a good football team? Like, those are the, those are the attributes. They have those attributes.”

