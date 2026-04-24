David Bailey reacts to No. 2 draft selection to NFL's Jets

The New York Jets made Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey the first defensive player drafted Thursday night at No. 2 overall. The Jets chose the unanimous All-American Bailey over fellow EDGE Arvell Reese. He was present in Pittsburgh to hear his name called and gave immediate reaction after the pick.

“It’s surreal, man, this is a great experience,” Bailey told ESPN on stage at the 2026 NFL Draft. “It’s an awesome opportunity. I’m just so grateful. Shoutout to all the fans that came out here. I’m just happy to be here.”

Bailey was joined by his family, as well as Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, defensive coordinator Shiel Wood and general manager James Blanchard. Bailey became the highest-ever drafted defender out of Texas Tech. He is the Red Raiders’ first day one selection since the Las Vegas Raiders selected Tyree Wilson at No. 7 in 2023.

Bailey is a proven commodity at edge rusher after posting 14.5 sacks in 2025. Several have credited Texas Tech for Bailey’s development into one of the nation’s best pass rushers. Now, he’s ready to make his presence known in the pro ranks with the Jets.

“I just want to be a sponge,” Bailey continued. “Be a sponge and soak up everything. Just rely on the vets, rely on the staff to make me the best player I can be and help out this organization. I feel like this organization is turning in the right way. I’m just ready to work.”

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