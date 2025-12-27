Decision looms for Texas Tech cornerback Brice Pollock

Heading into game week, Texas Tech’s focus undoubtedly remains on the Orange Bowl matchup versus Oregon. A decision, however, hangs in the balance for cornerback Brice Pollock. Forego his final year of eligibility and go to the NFL, or stay and finish his final year with the Red Raiders?

“It’s definitely a decision I’ll have to make, yeah,” Pollock told reporters Saturday in Lubbock.

Texas Tech players returned to campus following some time at home to celebrate the holiday. It gave all of them, not just Pollock, time to discuss their futures. Having returned to his native Georgia over the break, Pollock took advantage of this time. He may have an idea of what his next move will be, though he hasn’t committed to it publicly yet.

“It was brought up at home, I’ve been thinking about it during the season,” he added. “I’m pretty sure I know what I want to do. But, I don’t want to tell you something and then something else changes.”

Texas Tech’s star defensive back has support in-house

As Pollock navigates his decision and what he plans to do next, he can also lean on his position coach Darcel McBath for advice. A second-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, McBath has been there and done that in both the collegiate ranks with Texas Tech and in the league. It’s a line of communication that Pollock has used extensively.

“(I’m talking to him) a lot. A lot, because he’s done it, he’s been through the same stuff I’m going through,” Pollock said. “But one thing he says is it’s my decision. He’s not gonna try to persuade me any other way. He’s a great coach. Not just about the decision but just life stuff in general. Because he’s been my coach since freshman year, he can really relate to me in a lot of ways.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.