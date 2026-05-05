Dekeen Kuyateh intrigued by Texas Tech’s EDGE development

Texas Tech recently picked up a commitment from five-star EDGE Anthony Sweeney of St. Frances Academy in Maryland. Last month the Texas Tech coaches went up to Sweeney's high school to check in on their new defensive pledge, and in the process got to evaluate the other players on the Panthers roster. That included 2029 EDGE Dekeen Kuyateh. Though he just finished his freshman year, Kuyateh already holds a lengthy offer list of 15 total offers. "(Texas Tech) just recently really got involved in my recruitment," Kuyateh said. "Obviously with (Anthony) Sweeney being my teammate now they came down to practice to see him and I was able to stick out leading to the offer from the D-Line coach!"