Diamond Debrief: Canady & Terry Historic Double No-Hitter Day for Texas Tech

Turns out if you simply do not allow the other teams to get a hit all-day you make it pretty easy to win. No. 2 Texas Tech added a double dub, double no-hitter historic day to their resume on Saturday to move to 20-1 on the year. First it was a NiJaree Canady 13 strikeout no-hitter in a 18-0 run-rule win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, followed by a Kaitlyn Terry five strikeout no-hitter 9-0 run-rule win over Detroit Mercy later that afternoon.

They close out the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic on Sunday with a doubleheader beginning at 11:30 am.

Where it Shifted

Game one vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – In no hitter one of the day it of course started with Canady cooking in the circle from the beginning, striking our five of the first seven batters she faced. The bats gave her a four run cushion after the first on a Mia Williams home run, Desirae Spearman double and Jackie Lis single. Then the flood gates really opened in the second when the Red Raiders scored 14 runs, highlighted by Spearman mashing two home runs in the same inning on her way to a seven RBI day.

Kaitlyn Terry | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports

Game Two vs. Detroit Mercy: With a couple hours of down time between games it took the Texas Tech bats a bit longer to break out in this one, although they still put one up in the first on a little small ball between Mihyia Davis and Mia Williams. They would follow with three in the second behind a double from starting pitcher Katilyn Terry and more hits from Davis. The Red Raiders would score in all four innings they hit in against the Titans, while Terry was dominating her way through the game in the circle. The lefty finished with five strikeouts, notching her second no-hitter already of the season.

In the Circle

Game one: NiJaree Canady: NO HITTER! 5IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 13 K, W (8-1)

Game two: Kaitlyn Terry: NO HITTER! 5IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, W (8-0)

Taylor Pannell | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports

At the Plate

Game one vs. TAMU CC Desirae Spearman: 3-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 2B, 7 RBI Taylor Pannell: 3-3, 2 R, 3B, SB, 4 RBI Mihyia Davis: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, SB, 2 RBI Hailey Toney: 2-3, 3 R, SB, BB, 2 RBI

Game two vs. Detroit Mercy Mihyia Davis: 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB Taylor Pannell: 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, SB Kaitlyn Terry: 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI



That Stat

ZERO. Texas Tech allowed zero hits across two games and ten innings pitched on Saturday. It marks the first time in program history two Red Raiders have thrown a no-hitter on the same day and it is also now the most no-nos in a season for Tech who is up to three after Terry also threw one last weekend. The 2011 team previously had two in the same season.

Name a better duo, we’ll wait.😤



NiJaree Canady & Kaitlynn Terry each throw a no-hitter on the same day. It’s the first time this has been achieved in Texas Tech history. It’s also the first time Tech has had three no hitters in a season. Terry also had one last weekend. pic.twitter.com/lrCgr6XaZ4 — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) March 1, 2026

That Was Fun

Put it on the bingo card. Hailey Toney showed off her smarts and speed in the first game of the day scoring all the way from second on a “sac-fly” fly out to right field by Taylor Pannell. It was a great diving effort from the Islanders right fielder but Toney wasn’t going to waste time letting her bask in it and sprinted around third before AMCC could even realize what was happening. Small moment in this game, but a very big one come conference play. Fundamentals are FUN.

What’s Next: Texas Tech Doubleheader 3/1 Starting at 11am

Texas Tech wraps up their first home stand of the season with a doubleheader on Sunday versus Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 11:30 am and North Texas at 1:30 PM.

Both games will be streamed on ESPN+

Photo Gallery: Texas Tech vs. TAMU CC & Detroit Mercy Softball

Kaitlyn Terry | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Mia Williams | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Desirae Spearman | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Lagi Quiroga | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Lauren Allred | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Texas Tech Softball | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Lagi Quiroga | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Hailey Toney | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Taylor Pannell | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Hailey Toney | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Mihyia Davis | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports NiJaree Canady | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports NiJaree Canady | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Jackie Lis | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Jackie Lis | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports Kaitlyn Terry | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.