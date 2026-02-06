Diamond Debrief: Doubleheader Sweep Moves Texas Tech to 3-0

It was a business like day for No. 1 Texas Tech Softball who handled North Texas 10-2 and Louisiana Monroe 13-1 in a doubleheader run-rule sweep with both games ending after five innings. The 3-0 Red Raiders have scored 36 runs across three games in Lake Charles, Louisiana as their attention now shifts to a Top 25 showdown with No. 11 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas on Saturday.

Turning Point

Game 1 vs. North Texas: A NiJaree Canady grand slam in the fourth inning helped Texas Tech push out to 8-0 lead after North Texas had at least kept it to only a 3-0 deficit headed into the inning.

Game 2 vs. Louisiana Monroe: Texas Tech batted around in the second inning versus ULM on their way to seven runs and their largest single inning of the young season thus far. Mia Williams had a bases clearing 3-RBI double to really bust this one open. She now has 9 RBI already in three games played.

In the Circle

Game 1 vs. North Texas: Samantha Lincoln – 5 IP, 3 H, 7 K, 2 ER, W

Game 2 vs. Louisiana Monroe: Kaitlyn Terry – 5 IP, 1 H, 7 K, 1 ER, W

At the Plate

Game 1 vs. North Texas NiJaree Canady: 1-2, 1 HR, 4 RBI, Grand Slam Mia Williams: 2-2, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, BB, SB Lagi Quiroga: 1-2, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Game 2 vs. Louisiana Monroe Kaitlyn Terry: 3-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI Lagi Quiroga: 3-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI Mihyia Davis: 3-3, 1 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB



That Stat

The most dynamic pitching staff in country was living up to it’s title. Combined across the two games played on Friday NiJaree Canady (1-2, R, HR, 4 RBI), Desirae Spearman (1-2, R, BB), and Kaitlyn Terry (3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) finished with 6 hits, 6 RBI and 4 runs scored.

That Was Fun

In game two, getting her first start as a Red Raider, Jackie Lis managed the fun feat of getting a hit, a walk, scoring a run and driving in two runs in the same inning. She was a part of a seven run inning that broke their game open in the second inning versus ULM.

What’s Next: Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Texas A&M & Providence on Saturday

Texas Tech travels from Lake Charles, Louisiana to College Station, Texas for two games on Saturday. The first being their premier matchup of the weekend when they take on No. 11 Texas A&M at 4:30 pm on SEC Network+. They will follow that with a game with Providence at 7pm, this game will not be streamed.

