Diamond Debrief: Kaitlyn Terry No-Hitter and 16 Runs Scored Fuel Texas Tech

It was an everybody eats type of Sunday to close out the Mary Nutter Classic for Texas Tech as the Red Raiders run-ruled UC-Riverside 16-0. Kaitlyn Terry got the five-inning no-hitter in the circle and seven different hitters contributed at least one RBI. Tech is now 16-1 as they return to Lubbock and prepare for their first home games of the season, the first coming on Thursday night versus Abilene Christian at 5 PM.

Where it Shifted

Texas Tech put this one to bed early, exploding with two home runs and seven runs scored in the top of the first. Mihyia Davis continues to quietly cook this season and started the game with a leadoff double then was promptly brought in to score on a first-pitch home run by Mia Williams. Before we could put flip the grilled cheese in the pan it was 2-0, and three batters later Desirae Spearman made it 4-0 on a home run of her own. The inning continued and Davis came up to get the fun feat of two doubles in the same inning, driving in the seventh run of the frame. A seven-nothing cushion for THE KAITLYN TERRY feels like cheating and she went on to no-hit the Highlanders in five innings.

In the Circle

NO HITTER!

Kaitlyn Terry: 5 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 6 K, W (6-0)

At the Plate

Desirae Spearman: 2-2, 3 R, 3 RBI, HR, 2 BB

Mihyia Davis: 2-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 2B

Hailey Toney: 3-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, BB, SB

That Stat

ZERO. Kaitlyn Terry allowed zero hits in this and while it was a five-inning run rule it still counts in the books for what is her first collegiate no-hitter per UCLA and Texas Tech Athletics websites, although the All-American did have a casual 26 in high school. daWg.

That Was Fun

Brianna Hinson, a true freshman from California, got her first career at-bat today in her home state and she delivered with her first career hit! She would also come around to score to notch her first career run scored as well.

Lil Bri with her first career hit! https://t.co/OIjbhWlSAs pic.twitter.com/hRikbZ0kqN — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 22, 2026

What’s Next: Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic, Lubbock Feb 26-Mar 1

Texas Tech is finally playing their first home games of the seaosn at the recently renovated Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock. The Red Raiders will start off their annual Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic with a game versus Abilene Christian on Thursday at 5 PM. They will then play multiple games across the weekend. Tickets can be purchased here.

