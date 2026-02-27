Diamond Debrief: Texas Tech Chases History in Home Opening 24-0 Win

The Texas Tech home opener could not have gone any better, or could it actually? A 24-0 five-inning run rule win over Abilene Christian tied the school record for runs in a game, coming up one run shy. A run that was a whisker from coming a cross in the fourth but gunned down. It was also a night that saw NiJaree Canady nearly finish off back-to-back Texas Tech no-hitters following Kaitlyn Terry who did it versus UC-Riverside, but a two out single in the fifth gave her a casual five inning, one hit, nine strikeout win instead. Goat things.

Texas Tech is back at it on Friday at 5PM versus North Texas. It will be the second time these two have faced off in 2026 after the Red Raiders won 10-2 back on February 6.

Where it Shifted

June 6, 2025. It really didn’t matter who the opponent was, this home opener could not come soon enough from the time last year’s magical run ended in June. The players, both new and returning, responded to the over 1,600 in attendance with a 13-run first inning that including three home runs and the lineup nearly batting around twice. Sophomore captain Hailey Toney and a new look stance Gerry Glasco noted postgame the two implemented just yesterday had the first home run of the day on her first at-bat to drive in the first two of her seven RBI on the day.

“At first, I was like, ooh, I don’t know,” said Toney about the new stance and grip. “But then, obviously, I started hitting with him on the field, and it didn’t feel as awkward as I thought it was.”

Desirae Spearman and Lagi Quiroga joined the home run party later in the inning and that was all she wrote with Canady in the circle, who started off hot herself striking out two in the top half of the inning.

“I really challenged them. Spit on the pitches she wants you to swing at and only swing at only the pitches you can hit hard.” – Gerry Glasco on how he challenged his hitters this week wanting them to be better than what they had shown through the first 17 games of the year.

The response was a near historic day at the plate as a team.

In the Circle

NiJaree Canady: 5IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 9 K, W (7-1)

At the Plate

Hailey Toney: 3-4, 2 R, HR, 7 RBI

Mihyia Davis: 4-5, 4 R, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Taylor Pannell: 2-3, 2 R, 2 2B, BB, 3 RBI

That Stat

24. Texas Tech’s 24 runs tied the school record with the 2010 team for runs in a single game. Two bonus stats? 13-8, the number of runs in each of the first two innings. And no, thirteen runs is not the record for runs in a single inning. Tech still has that to shoot for coming up shy of the record 20, also set by the 2010 team in a game with NC Central.

That Was Fun

Even with the early five o’clock start time, 1,626 Red Raiders showed up to pack the recently renovated Rocky Johnson Field. They took in a near record breaking night while also getting to experience the brand new awning (mint), safety netting and the flashy new LED lights that lit up the sky as Canady struck out the final batter of the game and Fight Raiders Fight rang out over the also brand new sound system. The Rock is the place to be this spring, don’t miss out.

What a night!!!! pic.twitter.com/EufzxnmGiB — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 27, 2026

What’s Next: Texas Tech vs. North Texas, 5PM Lubbock 2/27

Texas Tech continues their home stand with a game versus North Texas on Friday at 5 PM. It is the second meeting between the two teams after the Red Raiders won 10-2 in a five-inning run rule on February 6. NiJaree Canady had a grand slam at the plate in that one. Her ace counterpart, Kaitlyn Terry, will get the start in the circle in this one.

Broadcast on ESPN+.

