Diamond Debrief: Texas Tech Dominates Season Opener at McNeese

Preseason No. 1 Texas Tech Softball’s highly anticipated season got underway with a dominant effort on the road at McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana. A roster littered with All-Americans wasted little time flexing it’s muscle scoring 13 runs in only five innings to run-rule McNeese State 13-3.

Turning Point

When did this game turn? Perhaps when they got off the bus. It didn’t take long for the star-studded Texas Tech lineup to show what it can do as All-American transfer from Florida Mia Williams drove in the games first run on a double down the line, bringing Mihyia Davis around from first who walked to start the game. Later in the inning, star sophomore returner Hailey Toney hit the first home run of the season for Texas Tech as she literally took the glove off the centerfielder to make it 5-0 in the top of the first as the Red Raiders batted around. NiJaree Canady did what NiJaree Canady does in the bottom half of the first, striking out two and setting the tone for the rest of the game.

In the Circle

NiJaree Canady: 4 IP, W, 3K, 2H, 1 R, 2 BB

Desirae Spearman: .2 IP, 2 ER, 1K, 2 BB

Kaitlyn Terry: .1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB

At the Plate

Mia Williams: 3-3, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Hailey Toney: 3-3, 1 R, HR, 4 RBI

Taylor Pannell: 2-4, 2 R, HR, RBI

Alana Johnson: 1-2, 3 R, HR, RBI, BB, HBP

That Stat

A year after setting the stolen base record as a program, Texas Tech had 0 stolen bases vs. McNeese State. Wanting to add more power and run production to the lineup this year, they instead had three doubles and four home runs on their way to double digit run production in game number one. Don’t worry they have plenty of speed too when needed.

That Was Fun

Hailey Toney’s first inning home run literally took the glove right off the centerfield’s hand. That was pretty fun.

Texas Tech scores five runs in the first with a Hailey Toney YAAAABOOOM being the highlight of the inning.



NiJaree Canady will make her season debut in the circle in the bottom half coming up.



— Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) February 6, 2026

What’s Next: Texas Tech Doubleheader on Friday

Texas Tech returns to action tomorrow against North Texas at 11am and Louisiana Monroe at 1:30 PM. Neither game will be streamed but live stats can be found here.

