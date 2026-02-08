Diamond Debrief: Texas Tech Downs No. 11 Texas A&M in Double Dub Day

Another day, another doubleheader sweep for No. 1 Texas Tech softball, this time with a little Top 25 flare. The day started with an electric 3-2 win over the No. 11 Texas A&M in College Station and was quickly followed by the team’s fourth run-rule victory in five games when they took care of Providence 13-1 in five innings to finish the night. Next up the team closes out it’s six game opening weekend that has spanned two states with a game versus Bryant on Sunday in College Station.

Turning Point

Game 1 vs. Texas A&M: With the game knotted at 2-2 in the fifth inning Mihyia Davis reached base via an error and with her speed you simply cannot throw yourself in the fire and expect to survive with one Mia Williams behind her. Sure enough Davis found her way to second via a passed ball and one pitch late Williams saw blood yamming one to the gap in left-center and driving in the winning run. NiJa Canady had found her mojo in the circle and mowed them down to close out the win from there.

Game 2 vs. Providence: A less eventful game as the Red RAiders did what they have against there other non power conference teams this year jumping out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning. Taylor Pannell singled to drive in two of what would be six RBI by the end of the game. Jackie Lis drove in one more and NiJaree Canady finished the inning off with a two-RBI fielder’s choice: SPEEED KILLS.

In the Circle

Game 1 vs. Texas A&M: NiJaree Canady – 7IP, 2 ER, 4H, 9 BB, 5 K, W

Game 2 vs. Providence: Kaitlyn Terry – 3 IP, 0ER, 1 H, 9 K, 1 BB, W

At the Plate

Game 1 vs. Texas A&M: Mia Williams: 2-3, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI Mihyia Davis: 2-4, 2 R, HR, RBI

Game 2 vs. Providence Taylor Pannell: 3-4, R, HR, 6 RBI Mia Williams: 2-2, 2 BB, 4 R, 2B Desirae Spearman: 1-2, R, 2B, RBI



That Stat

2,880. The game between Texas Tech and Texas A&M set a new attendance record for Aggie Softball and Davis Diamond. The Texas Tech effect some might say.

Attendance record at Davis Diamond in College Station tonight.



The Texas Tech Softball effect. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Xufe1rkL45 — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) February 8, 2026

That Was Fun

Is there anything sweeter than Raider Powers on the road? We think not. Always fun seeing a new batch of Texas Tech players get to experience the power of Red Raider nation taking over an opponent’s stadium.

Raider Powers on the road after a Top 25 win over the Aggies? Priceless. pic.twitter.com/ldcOfBJGVC — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) February 8, 2026

Okay maybe there is one thing sweeter. The amount of young kids that got to get autographs from the goat NiJaree Canady between games.

What’s Next: Texas Tech vs. Bryant, 12 PM Sunday

Texas Tech wraps up their busy opening weekend with one final game tomorrow vs. Bryant in College Station, Texas. Game starts at 12 pm and will not be streamed. Live stats are available.

