Diamond Debrief: No. 1 Texas Tech Falls to No. 8 Nebraska 3-2

Texas Tech ends their stay in Clearwater with a 3-2 loss to No. 8 Nebraska and their first loss of the season moving the Red Raiders to 11-1. The Cornhuskers have now notched two wins over number one teams in the country this year having knocked off No. 1 Texas last weekend. Tech will be back in action next weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic where they will play six games including an exhibition with the defending Olympic champion Team Japan starting on Thursday.

Where it Shifted

Texas Tech held a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning but the Cornhuskers made a quick rally with back-to-back extra base hits on NiJaree Canady, with the later being a two-run home run to tie it up. Nebraska followed that up with a walk, steal of second and eventually a single to bring in what would hold as the game-winning third run of the game. Nebraska brought in the reigning NFCA Player of the Year Jordy Frahm from there and she held the Tech hitters hitless across the final three frames.

In the Circle

NiJaree Canady: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, L (4-1)

Sam Lincoln: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

At the Plate

Mihyia Davis: 2-3, 1 R, RBI, 2B, SB

Lagi Quiroga: 1-3, 2B

Mia Williams: 1-3, SB

That Stat

First Time Ever. The back-to-back extra base hits given up in the fourth to Nebraska was the first time in Canady’s career she has given up two extra base knocks in a row. Pretty spectacular that the senior made it into her fourth season of collegiate softball before that happened. Canady also crossed the 900 strikeout mark.

That Was Fun

Losing isn’t fun but Sam Lincoln entering with two outs in the fifth to relieve NiJaree Canady and striking out Farrell (who hit the go-ahead and game winning two-run home run two innings prior) for Nebraska was very fun. She then went on to pitch a clean bottom of the sixth and give the Red Raider bats a chance only down one in the 7th. And more important than fun, it was very good sign for the long game of the season.

Sam rising to the occasion https://t.co/TT6ZNiJF7F pic.twitter.com/LauI3as1kF — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 15, 2026

What’s Next: Mary Nutter Classic Feb 20-22

Texas Tech heads back to Lubbock now 11-1 on the season before traveling to California for the Mary Nutter Classic February 20-22. The Red Raiders will start off with Fresno State on Thursday at 530 PM CT before having the unique opportunity and challenge to face the reigning Olympic champion Team Japan later that night. All games in the tournament can be streamed on FloCollege.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.