Diamond Debrief: Texas Tech Gets First Shutout to Finish Opening Weekend 6-0

It was a busy opening slate for the Red Raiders both travel and game wise but after six games in four days, in two states – No. 1 Texas Tech finds itself at 6-0. Adding in their 13-0 run-rule win over Bryant on Sunday, Tech is now outscoring opponents 64-9 and has five run-rule victories to their name.

Turning Point

Texas Tech scored in the first inning for the sixth consecutive game to start the season but it was a mild edge comparatively headed to the second “only” up 2-0 on Byrant. The second inning started with a fly out by Hailey Toney, but then Bryant plunked Lauren Allred allowing her to take first base. Bad decision Bulldogs. Allred advanced to second on a wild pitch and her teammates quickly made them pay. First Kaitlyn Terry singled Allred to third. Then Mihyia Davis singled Allred home. Next up Mia Williams smashed yet another double to drive in two, then managed to get to third and then home on back-to-back wild pitches. And to cap the inning off Jackie Lis mashed an RBI triple to make it 7-0.

Let it be known, you don’t hit Lauren Allred and get away with it. Math is math.

In the Circle

Sam Lincoln (2-0): 5IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 4 K, W

At the Plate

Lauren Allred: 2-2, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, HBP, 0 LOB

Lagi Quiroga: 2-3, R, 2 RBI, HR

Jasmyn Burns: 2-3, R, 2 RBI, 2B

Kaitlyn Terry 2-2, 2 R, 1 RBI, BB, SB

That Stat

11-0. Sam Lincoln has now started her sophomore season 2-0 with 11 strikeouts and zero walks across 10 innings pitched. No the competition hasn’t been high major but her command of the zone has been a promising sign of growth for a player this staff very much believes can be a true third starter in Big 12 play stuff wise.

That Was Fun

We couldn’t watch this game so there really wasn’t much fun to be had *sad face.* Having said that hitting 12 home runs on opening weekend when last year’s team had 60 total through the entirety of the season was pretty fun to see. That’s exactly what they built this team to do but it doesn’t always work out that way, early results are promising the power is there. Especially when it has come from eight different players having at least one home run across six games played.

What’s Next: Texas Tech vs.

Texas Tech gets a well deserved breather as they head back to Lubbock to prepare for their trip to Florida for the Clearwater Invitational February 12-15. They will take on No. 7 Florida State to start things off on the 12th, it will be broadcast on ESPN 2 at 12 pm CT. The Red Raiders will also face No. 9 Nebraska, NC State, Northwestern and others during their time in the Sunshine state.

