Diamond Debrief: Texas Tech Moves to 11-0, Outscoring NC State & James Madison 19-1 Saturday

Day three of the Clearwater Invitational brought with it two more wins for Texas Tech as the Red Raiders moved to 11-0 to match the best start in school history since 2019. It was a dominant effort overall in game one 14-1 five-inning run-rule drubbing of NC State and a more wear them down effort to follow in their 5-0 shutout win over James Madison. Tech closes out their time in Clearwater with a top 10 matchup with No. 8 Nebraska Sunday at 2PM, now streaming on ESPN+ (was previously scheduled for 5PM on ESPN before weather forced a change.)

Where it Shifted

Game 1 vs. North Carolina State: When they stepped on the field? Texas Tech scored early and often in this one, in fact they scored in all five innings of the run-rule shortened five inning 14-1 win over NC State. Mia Williams led off the game for the first time this season she showed off her speed reaching first on an error then stealing second before the team’s usual lead off hitter and fastest players in the sport (argue with a wall) Mihyia Davis cranked a home run to make it 2-0 in the first. With Kaitlyn Terry doing Kaitlyn Terry things that was all she wrote really but a six run fourth off six singles pushed them to their largest scoring total of the season at 14.

Game 2 vs. James Madison: The Dukes kept this one close into the fifth as the Red Raiders held a 1-0 lead before, who else, Kaitlyn Terry started off a rally. The two-way superstar singled to start the inning, stole second and eventually came in to score on a ridiculous slide at the plate that avoided the close tag. Spoiler alert, it was very FUN. With Sam Lincoln and Terry combining for the shutout that was all Texas Tech needed to put this one to bed. Mia Williams was nice enough to add two more in the sixth though to finish the day with three RBI and up her team lead in that category.

In the Circle

Game 1 vs. North Carolina State Kaitlyn Terry: 5IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, W (3-0)

Game 2 vs. James Madison Sam Lincoln: 5IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (3-0) Kaitlyn Terry: 2IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K



At the Plate

Game 1 vs. North Carolina State Desirae Spearman: 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI, HR Mihyia Davis: 2-4, R, 3 RBI, HR Mia Williams: 3-4, 3 R, RBI, SB Jasmyn Burns: 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR



Game 2 vs. James Madison Mia Williams: 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 SB Mihyia Davis: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, SB Kaitlyn Terry: 2-3, 2 R, SB



That Stat

One. Texas Tech pitching allowed only one extra base hit across two games and 12 innins played on Saturday. Kaitlyn Terry allowed a double in the 14-1 win over NC State and then Sam Lincoln and Terry combined to allow zero extra base hits in the teams 5-0 win over James Madison later in the day. In total the two combined for a 12 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 15 K day. The duo was duoing on Saturday.

That Was Fun

Kaitlyn Terry is hilariously good at the sport of softball. In the circle, at the plate… ON THE BASE PATHS. Her aforementioned slide in the James Madison game was more than fun it was an electric display of what makes her one of the best softball players in the country. No hesitation, running on contact. No fear, late dive slide around the tag. ART.

There are athletes…and then there is Kaitlyn Terry.



Scheduled tweet.

pic.twitter.com/0YXU9RqNpT — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) February 14, 2026

What’s Next: #1 Texas Tech vs. #8 Nebraska 2PM Sunday, ESPN+

Texas Tech caps off their time at the Clearwater Invitational with a top ten showdown with No. 8 Nebraska on Sunday. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 6-0 win over UCF on Saturday after dropping one to #2 Tennessee on Friday 4-1 and #20 Georgia 6-5. They are led by reigning NFCA Player of the Year Jordy Frahm (previously Jordy Bahl) who leads them in the circle and provides pop at the plate.



Game will be streamed on ESPN+ at 2PM (was previously scheduled for 5PM on ESPN before weather forced a change.)

