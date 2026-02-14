Diamond Debrief: Texas Tech Notches Ranked Run-Rule Win Over Florida Atlantic

The second day of Texas Tech’s Clearwater Invitational experience brought with it the Red Raiders third ranked win of the season as they run-ruled No. 23/RV Florida Atlantic 8-0 in five innings. The team was led by Spearman, Allred and Lis at the plate while Canady continues to round into form with her cleanest outing of the season thus far. Tech takes on North Carolina State (12 PM) and James Madison (330 PM) on Saturday, both on ESPN+.

Where it Shifted

This game was really broken open in the third when Texas Tech put up a five spot in the top half behind another big hit from Jackie Lis and he first home run of the season for Desirae Spearman. After Mia Williams and Logan Halleman created a little havoc on the basepaths with three steals between them, Lis drove them both in with a single up the middle. Later in the inning Spearman hit a off-the-bat no doubter to center and the score ballooned to 7-0 after three.

In the Circle

NiJaree Canady: 5 IP, 2H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 69 TP, W

At the Plate

Desirae Spearman: 1-1, R, 3 RBI, HR, BB

Lauren Allred: 1-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB

Jackie Lis: 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI

Logan Halleman: 1-1, 2 R, 2 SB

That Stat

Ten. After nine games played, ten different Texas Tech hitters have at least one home run to their name after Spearman joined the fray today. Last season only nine different hitters had at least one home run.

That Was Fun

It was a relatively controlled game but winning is always fun. A couple of winning moments for you? Mia Williams made a grab on a liner an inch off the ground and doubled off the runner at first. DEFENSE. Also NiJa being NiJa is always fun, she needed only 69 pitches in this and 50 of those were strikes. She also struck out the final three batters like light work to cap off the run-rule win.

Dub secured



🎥 Highlights: Tech 8, FAU 0 pic.twitter.com/j6NW33dby3 — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 14, 2026

Texas Tech is back at it for day three at the Clearwater Invitational on Saturday with a Valentine’s doubleheader. It starts off with North Carolina State at 12 PM followed by James Madison at 3:30 PM, both games can be found on ESPN+.

