Donovan Atwell breaks Texas Tech single season three-point record

During Texas Tech’s Saturday afternoon matchup versus Kansas State, Donovan Atwell hit his 93rd three-pointer of the season; setting a new school-record for single season three-point makes.

Atwell made his 300th career three-pointer last week versus Arizona, helping the Red Raiders take down the #1 Wildcats.

Don rewriting the record book 😤



95 threes. A new single season program record. pic.twitter.com/QxEwL3x28V — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 21, 2026

Continued Success

Donovan Atwell has been a tremendous addition to Texas Tech’s team, transferring in from UNC-Greensboro. With JT Toppin’s injury, it will be critical for Atwell to continue his success from behind the arc. The Red Raiders are currently a projected 4-seed in the south region (Houston, TX).

