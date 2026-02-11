Eight Red Raiders invited to NFL Combine

Eight former Texas Tech stars received invites to this year’s NFL Combine, per an NFL release Wednesday. Here is the list of Red Raiders who have been invited to showcase their skills and physical traits in Indianapolis this year:

QB Behren Morton

WR Caleb Douglas

WR Reggie Virgil

EDGE David Bailey

EDGE Romello Height

DT Skyler Gill-Howard

DT Lee Hunter

LB Jacob Rodriguez

These Red Raiders could make history

The 2026 NFL Draft could be a historic moment in the timeline of Texas Tech football. David Bailey is holding steady in most mock drafts as a potential top 10 pick. Lee Hunter’s monster week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl shot him up draft boards, with several analysts now projecting Hunter as a round one pick, as well.

Rodriguez and Height have been heavily projected to be day two picks, somewhere in the third-fourth round range. Snubbed from the invite list, safety Cole Wisniewski could also hear his name called in April.

Behren Morton is the only player among the invited to have started and finished his career at Texas Tech. Morton arrived in 2021 and started a significant number of games spanning from the 2023-25 seasons. He is the only quarterback in Texas Tech history to lead the Red Raiders to a Big 12 championship game.

Texas Tech leading the way for the Big 12

The eight invites for former Red Raiders leads the way for the Big 12 this season. Next-most in the league are TCU and Utah, who each had five former players receive invites. Tied for third in the Big 12 were Arizona State, Baylor and Cincinnati, who could be sending four players to the combine, each. Here is how the rest of the Big 12 shook out:

Arizona – 3

Kansas – 3

BYU – 2

Houston – 2

Kansas State – 2

UCF – 2

Iowa State – 1

Colorado, Oklahoma State, West Virginia – 0

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.