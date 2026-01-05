Elite transfer QB Brendan Sorsby commits to Texas Tech

After weeks of speculation, Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby announced his commitment to Texas Tech. A soon-to-be fifth-year QB, Sorsby will spend his final season of college football in Lubbock. Sorsby is the No. 8 player available in the transfer portal, per On3’s Industry Rankings.

The wait is finally over

Having made his decision to leave UC known on Dec. 15, it was an agonizing wait for the Red Raiders to officially land their newest signal caller.

Smoke surrounded Sorsby’s transfer to Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders appeared to be the runaway favorite to land Sorsby dating back to when he announced he would be leaving UC. LSU and newly-christened head coach Lane Kiffin made a late surge for the star quarterback. Thankfully for Texas Tech and Joey McGuire, they were able to secure a visit first and sealed the deal.

His apparent girlfriend, Gretchen Sigman, committed to the Red Raiders’ volleyball program the same day Sorsby announced his departure from the Bearcats. A Lake Dallas graduate, it was hinted at and reported on in the weeks leading up to his decision that Sorsby was portal QB1 to the Texas Tech staff.

Deemed a 4-star transfer prospect by the On3 Industry Rankings system, Sorsby’s addition instantly fills a major void for Texas Tech next season. The Red Raiders were in the market for a QB following an injury to Will Hammond. Had Hammond not torn his ACL versus Oklahoma State, there would have been no need to go after a quarterback. While unfortunate for Hammond, adding Sorsby is nothing short of a major upgrade as Texas Tech aims to repeat as Big 12 champions next season.

What Sorsby brings to Lubbock

For his career, Sorsby has thrown for over 7,000 yards and rushed for nearly 1,300. He set a season-high 27 touchdown passes last season for the Bearcats. He’s added nine on the ground in each of the last two seasons.

The Red Raiders earned Sorsby’s services over a potential collegiate departure to the NFL Draft. With another year of college under his belt, it is possible that Sorsby could develop into a bonafide first round talent come April of 2027. He is renowned for his undeniable arm talent, excellent deep ball and dual threat ability. These are all traits that could make Sorsby a juggernaut in Mack Leftwich‘s offense next season.

