ESPN picks up Texas Tech-TCU Thanksgiving clash

Texas Tech’s regular-season finale just got a national spotlight.

The Red Raiders learned Tuesday that their Thanksgiving night matchup against TCU will kick off at 7:00 PM on ESPN, marking another marquee television slot for Joey McGuire’s program during the 2026 season. The announcement came as part of Disney’s annual upfront presentation in New York City.

The Thanksgiving showdown will stand alone on the college football calendar that night, giving Texas Tech a national stage in what could carry major Big 12 Championship implications late in the season.

It also continues a trend of high-profile kick times for the Red Raiders. FOX previously announced that Texas Tech’s Sept. 18 Big 12 opener against Houston inside Jones AT&T Stadium will also begin at 7:00 PM in a nationally televised Friday night matchup.

TCU’s trip to Lubbock will mark the first Thanksgiving Day game played at Jones AT&T Stadium since Arkansas escaped with a 17-14 victory over Texas Tech to close the 1977 regular season.

While Thanksgiving home games have been rare, the Red Raiders are no strangers to holiday matchups. Texas Tech defeated Texas on Thanksgiving night in Austin during the 2015 season behind a massive performance from Patrick Mahomes. He threw for 372 yards, while DeAndre Washington rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2026 matchup is the 68th all-time meeting between Texas Tech and TCU in the Battle for the Saddle series. The Red Raiders currently hold a narrow 33-31-3 advantage overall and are 3-0 in Thursday night meetings since TCU joined the Big 12.

With expectations high entering the season, the Thanksgiving clash could ultimately help determine positioning in the conference race. Texas Tech looks to return to the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium for a second consecutive year.

Additional kickoff times and television designations for Texas Tech’s first two non-conference games — Sept. 5 against Abilene Christian and Sept. 12 at Oregon State — are expected to be announced later this month.

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