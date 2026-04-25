ESPN reacts to NFL’s Dolphins selecting Jacob Rodriguez

All-American Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is heading to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The NFC South squad selected Rodriguez with the 49th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is what some of the ESPN crew covering the draft had to say about the selection.

“He swept the Bednarik, the Nagurski, the Lombardi and the Butkus awards. In short, he was the most decorated defensive player in college football last season,” Mike Greenberg said. “And he tested great.”

Draft analyst Mel Kiper added on what made Rodriguez a compelling pick in the early second round. It was a combination of things that ultimately led to Rodriguez’s stock shooting up.

“Jacob Rodriguez at 6-1 and a half, 231 pounds, ran a 4.57 and a 38-and-a-half vertical jump,” Kiper added. “He was a four-sport athlete in high school. Football, basketball, baseball and track. This kid got himself on a football field and his numbers? They were through the roof. Put it all together, you combine the production and if you run the way he did, that adds up your potential to a second round pick.”

Louis Riddick, who played in the NFL from 1991-98, spoke to Rodriguez’s transition from quarterback to linebacker. Riddick even sees Rodriguez as someone who can be a true building block for the Panthers defensively.

“As a former quarterback who made the transition to linebacker, the number one thing that I loved about this is his point of attack play,” Riddick said. “Whether that be taking on blocks. He’s got great hands, use great hands. Timing, it was wham, I’m hitting offensive linemen and I’m off of there. He didn’t stay on it. This dude is a turnover machine. He has perfected the peanut punch. He gets the ball off better than anyone and he can catch the ball as well as any linebacker in this draft. He’s just a flat out playmaker. If you’re Jeff Hafley, you’re looking, you need guys who are foundational guys. Return to football and do all the things that help you win.”

Rodriguez heads to Miami and pairs up with former Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. The lineage of Texas Tech linebackers playing for the Dolphins continues with Rodriguez.

“As soon as Miami made the pick, the first thing I thought about was Zach Thomas,” Booger McFarland said. “A more athletic version of Zach Thomas that can make plays up and down the field. Is always in the right spot. He will make a ton of players for this Miami team.”

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