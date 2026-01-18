ESPN’s College Gameday visiting Texas Tech vs. Houston

ESPN’s College Gameday is visiting Texas Tech this week as the Red Raiders host Houston Saturday, per a release from Tech Athletics. The network’s flagship pregames show is making its first on-campus appearance of the season. The show will air from 10-11:00 AM from the court of the United Supermarkets Arena.

“We’re excited to get back on the road and return College GameDay to campus for the first time this season, starting with our first visit to Lubbock since 2018,” coordinating producer Aaron Katzman said in the release. “The energy college basketball brings on campus is unmatched, and with this team leading the conversation, we’re looking forward to showcasing the players, rivalries and storylines that make the sport special.”

Notably, admission is free and both students and fans are encouraged to attend the event. Fans who do not have a ticket for Saturday night’s showdown can still attend. Doors for the event will open at 9:00 AM at both the northwest and southwest entrances of the USA.

Gameday is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined alongside Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, Andraya Carter and Seth Greenberg.

The last time Texas Tech hosted College Gameday in a basketball setting, the then-No. 6 Red Raiders welcomed No. 8 Kansas to Lubbock. The Jayhawks emerged victorious, 74-72. Texas Tech went on to make a run to the Elite 8 behind a core of Keenan Evans, Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver.

Momentum riding high for Texas Tech ahead of rematch

The 15th-ranked Red Raiders are coming off a massive 84-71 win over No. 11 BYU. That win moved Texas Tech to 10-0 at home this season. JT Toppin finished with his seventh-straight double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way.

Texas Tech has matched up with the Cougars once already this season. Houston escaped with a 69-65 win on its home court.

