Final Buzzer Feeling: Arizona State

Texas Tech dropped its late night game versus Arizona State 72-67. The Red Raiders could not stop getting in the way of themselves, and kept turning the ball over. Most notably, JT Toppin exited the game in the 2nd half with an injury.

Feelings

JT Toppin, for the love of all things holy be alright. Toppin went down grabbing his right leg after a rough fall during the 2nd half. During his minutes tonight he got some big rebounds, and-one opportunities, and did his best to not let the team lose.

Man, Christian Anderson was just not himself at all tonight. A ton of bad passes throughout the game, and had continued turnovers. He hit some big shots late, but was a overall rough outing tonight in the desert.

Jaylen Petty did not have the best showing tonight either. Had a turnover early, and just couldn’t get anything going throughout.

LeJuan Watts had minimal minutes tonight, and did not play much at all in the 2nd half of the game. Watts ended up only having 18 minutes tonight. This team really needs to grow in these next few weeks before the NCAA Tournament.

Donovan Atwell is so consistent. I thought he played good defense tonight, and continues sinking shots from deep. Had some big shots in big moments, just couldn’t rally there at the end.

I really liked Luke Bamgboye‘s energy on defense. He was able to alter the shot making of Arizona State’s Diop tonight while he was on the floor.

Summary

Just way, way too many mistakes tonight to try and get a road win. Bad flow throughout the first half, giving away the ball, and an overall lack of energy on defense tonight. Just a overall rough showing, but the Red Raiders will look to bounce back on Saturday versus Kansas State.

