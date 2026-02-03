Final Buzzer Feeling: Kansas

Texas Tech lost a heartbreaker to Kansas 64-61 after leading for most of the game.

Incredible fight by the Red Raiders tonight without Christian Anderson, one of the best players in the country. You knew it would take a scrappy game/effort without him and that’s exactly what it was. Seemed like Tech got to most loose balls and competed much harder tonight than they did in the most recent game at UCF.

LeJuan Watts played one of his better games of the season. Kansas took away JT Toppin with an extra body, as they should, and it left Watts open as a result. He played a great overall game despite missing some easy shots he’d like to have back. The rebounding and playmaking was exactly what you needed. The late turnover on the inbounds really hurt.

Tech launched a million threes, and I think both sides were okay with that. It was just going to be difficult to score down low against Kansas’ size and intention of not letting JT get loose. Toppin, for his part, played a below average game. 5 steals is awesome but he uncharacteristically struggled on defense guarding their big more than usual and didn’t rebound like we know he can.

Jaylen Petty was fearless. This was his game as the lead guard and he stepped up. Tough spot to be in but was good to see the true freshman with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Jazz Henderson hitting that three would have been one of the best moments of the season had Tech won the game. Unfortunately, those were the only points Tech got from their bench. In a game without C4, ouch.

Gotta tip your cap to Darryn Peterson with those back-to-back dagger threes. Five-stars gonna five-star I guess. Didn’t think he was very good at all before that but the last 80 seconds is all everyone is gonna remember from this one. Didn’t love the students’ chant towards him. Guess he got the last laugh.

Tech had 19 more FGA’s, more rebounds, more offensive rebounds, more assists, and fewer turnovers and still lost the game. I can’t imagine that’s happened too many times in recent Tech basketball history.

Five days off until the next game @ West Virginia on Sunday. Having to sit on this result all week is not going to be fun for anyone in that building.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.