Finished the Fight: Texas Tech Advances Past Villanova for First NCAA Win Since 2005

For the first time in 20 years, Texas Tech is dancing into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“First win in the NCAA tournament in 21 years for the Lady Raider basketball program, and we’re super thrilled to have accomplished that,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “Really proud of our kids for staying together, for stepping up, and making really big plays when we needed them.”

In a season already defined by restoring what once was, the Lady Raiders added another chapter Friday night, knocking off Villanova 57-52 for their first NCAA Tournament win since 2005. The victory comes in their first trip to March since 2013, and also cements a full-circle moment for Gerlich, who now stands at the helm after being part of that 2005 run as an assistant.

Texas Tech celebrates with win following NCAA Tournament win over Villanova

For a team that had spent the last stretch of the season searching for answers late in games, there was no hiding from the moment Friday night.

Down one entering the fourth, Texas Tech leaned into what had been addressed, dissected and drilled over the last two weeks — finishing.

“What we’ve been talking about for the last 15 days is finishing games,” Bailey Maupin said. “We really focused on finishing games, executing late, in the fourth quarter, and just making shots, executing, getting to the free-throw line and doing the things we normally do.”

Why had it become such a focal point?

Texas Tech had lost three of its final four games entering the tournament, all three slipping away in the fourth quarter despite holding leads. Confounding, considering closing games had been one of this team’s greatest strengths earlier in the season.

Down entering the fourth at home against Mississippi State, then on the road against top-25 teams West Virginia and Baylor, the Lady Raiders rallied to win all three and more. The formula was proven. Then somewhere along the way, it got out of sync. Not gone, just misplaced.

Until Friday when it showed back up when it mattered most and produced a March moment this team will be remembered for.

Texas Tech outscored Villanova 17-11 in the fourth, turning a one-point deficit into a five-point win. Loose balls turned into possessions. Stops turned into momentum. And when the game demanded a little West Texas grit to find the win, the Lady Raiders delivered. Maupin being a large driver in that with seven of her 17 points coming in the fourth quarter.

Bailey Maupin | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One

“Desperation,” Gerlich said. “They wanted to close out a game. We just pulled out of them what we already knew was inside of them and they got it done.”

It showed up everywhere — in everyone — but most notably in senior Denae Fritz, who delivered one of her best performances in a Lady Raider uniform.

And that balance is exactly how this team is built.

“We don’t have any All-Americans on our team… but we have really good kids that play really well together and understand the team concept,” Gerlich said.

Fritz being at the top of that list int his one hitting the game’s opening bucket from deep, then attacked the rim soon after, setting the tone early. While that downhill aggression has flashed throughout her career, it’s not always the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Fritz’s game.

Call it senior urgency — or simply execution. It was the latter she pointed to in the postgame.

“Honestly, that was the task they gave me for this game,” Fritz explained. “We knew the matchup that we wanted… I knew my job was to get downhill.”

And she did, over and over again. Two times for buckets of her own, others that led to moments for others or key fouls on the Wildcats.

Fritz also led the team in the unofficial, get us the trademark, stat that wins in March: daWg plays. None bigger than a late-game sequence when she hit the floor for the umpteenth time to secure a loose ball and critical possession.

Denae Fritz & Jalynn Bristow | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One

“I just saw the ball bounce… and I knew I needed to do my job and get to the floor before they did,” Fritz answered when asked about this moment postgame.

Talking to Fritz postgame is always a basketball treat, she makes the game sound so simple after all. The ball was on the floor so she went and got it. The lane and match up was there so she attacked it. One of the best point guards in the nation was her defensive assignment so she owned it. That easy right?

As a great philosopher known as everyone’s dad once said: if it was easy, everyone would do it.

But everyone doesn’t have a Denae Fritz. Texas Tech is glad it does. The senior finished with 13 points, three rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

And in a moment that captured exactly what this team is, the personality behind her poise showed up at the close of the postgame press conference.

After Fritz referred to Gerlich as one of Coach Marsha Sharp’s “old players,” Gerlich leaned in with a smile — “Are you calling me old?” — drawing laughter from the table.

Fritz didn’t miss a beat.

“Oh never… I’m 23, we’re old,” she quipped. “They said this was my 130th game,” adding a pat on her own shoulder as she, Gerlich and Bailey Maupin all laughed.

It was light. It was funny. But it was also telling because this is an “old” team. A nine senior led team. One that has lived the highs, the lows, the close calls and now, finally, the breakthrough in March together.

A group that has already cemented its legacy within the program and now has earned the right to face one of the nation’s best on a national stage.

Next up in the round of 32, the Lady Raiders take on No. 2 seed and 2023 national champion LSU on the Tigers’ home floor, with tip set for 2 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge. The winner punches a ticket to the Sweet 16 in Sacramento next week.

Photo Gallery: Texas Tech vs. Villanova, NCAA Tournament Round 1

Gemma Nunez | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Jalynn Bristow | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Bailey Maupin | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Texas Tech Lady Raiders | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Denae Fritz, Jalynn Bristow & Bailey Maupin | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Sara Sanogo | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Texas Tech Lady Raiders | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Texas Tech | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Bailey Maupin | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Sara Sanogo | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Gemma Núñez | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Denae Fritz | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Bailey Maupin | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Snudda Cillins | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Denae Fritz & Jalynn Bristow | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Bailey Maupin | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One Denae Fritz | Texas Tech vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Round One

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