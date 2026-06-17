First Team All-Conference Freshman Bradi Gallaway Commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech picked up a commitment from one of the most productive freshmen in the country Louisiana Tech utility Bradi Gallaway. The first-team All-Conference USA performer comes to Lubbock with three years of eligibility remaining as it stands, and likely four once the expected new five in five rules pass. She marks the third addition to the Red Raiders’ 2027 roster after LHP Jayden Heavener and OF Moriah Polar were added over the weekend.

Bradi Gallaway, Louisiana Tech athletics.

Gallaway arrives in Lubbock after one of the most productive freshman seasons in Louisiana Tech history.

She hit .317 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 47 RBI while posting a .591 slugging percentage and .425 on-base percentage. While she can play multiple positions the Bulldogs had a need up the middle and she was handed the tough role of starting all 55 games at shortstop. She grabbed the opportunity and ran with it on her way to a First Team All-CUSA selection as an infielder.

Gallaway would ultimately set Louisiana Tech’s freshman home run record while finishing in the top five all-time for RBI in a single season with her 47. She also showed she could perform against top competition, recording hits against both LSU and Ole Miss, including a home run, during non-conference play.

What stands out most when watching Gallaway is the athleticism and confidence she brings to the field. The former multi-sport athlete lettered in softball, basketball and tennis in high school giving her the flexibility, range and instincts that allowed her to thrive as a true freshman.

Whether it was making leaping catches, tracking down balls in foul territory or turning diving stops and throws her knees into outs, Gallaway consistently game through in the big moments defensively. Pair that with her bat flips and aura oozing celebrations on offense and the only thing that reads freshman about her was the roster.

It’s the type of confidence this team covets. The unafraid of the moment or to compete attitude you need in a championship program. She comes to Texas Tech knowing she will have to compete for playing time and her versatility to play multiple positions will help with that. In addition to her experience at shortstop with La Tech, she alos was a catcher in high school forming a battery mate with incoming Tech freshman RHP Avery Howerton at Whitesboro High School.

Bradi Gallaway, Louisiana Tech athletics.

Perhaps that confidence comes from growing up around the game.

Her older sister, Preslee, is a former star herself that won a state title in high school before going on to be one of the first all-conference pitchers in La Tech history. When her playing career ended she got into coaching and ultimately ended up as the head coach at Whitesboro HS, creating the unique opportunity to coach her younger sister Bradi. The bond between the two remains one of the driving forces behind Gallaway’s success.

“She means everything to me,” Bradi said in an interview with KTEN. “I don’t really know what I’d do without her and I don’t really know where I’d be today without her. I just think Jesus has given me the best sister in the world.”

Gallaway saw great success for Whiteboro earning All-Star honors all four years of her career their while batting .627 with 69 hits, 61 RBI, 24 home runs, 35 walks, and 28 steals to win District 10-3A Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. With the proposed five-years-to-play-five rule expected to take effect soon, players with up to four years potentially remaining like Gallaway become even more valuable as the Red Raiders continue to use the transfer portal to build for both the present and future.

Gallaway marks the third addition of the offseason for Texas Tech who is coming off back-to-back National Runner Up finishes falling to Texas in the WCWS final. Stay tuned for more updates and additions to the roster. Here is how the roster stands currently:



Returners (Year listed as 2027):

Kaitlyn Terry, Sr., LHP/UTL | .429 avg, 16 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 57 RBI + 1.97 ERA, 24-3 W/L, 172K, 149.1 IP | NFCA 1st Team All-American

Mia Williams, Sr., 2B | .432 avg, 24 2B, 27 HR, 87 RBI | NFCA 2nd Team All-American

Taylor Pannell, R-Sr., 3B | .349 avg, 10 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 60 RBI

Lauren Allred, R-Sr., OF/1B | .383 avg, 11 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 51 RBI

Jasmyn Burns, Sr., C/DP | .356 avg, 6 2B, 19 HR, 61 RBI

Lagi Quiroga, Sr., C/DP | .321 avg, 4 2B, 12 HR, 34 RBI

Logan Halleman, Sr., OF | .346 avg, 9 RBI, 13-13 SB

Desirae Spearman, Sr., OF | .319 avg, 9 2B, 13 HR, 49 RBI

Hailey Toney, Jr., SS | .297 avg, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 37 RBI

Mallie West, So., LHP/UTL

Angelyna Conde, So., CI

Allyson Dobbs, So., OF

Timber Hensley, So., UTL

** Alana Johnson, R-Sr., OF | pending medical redshirt, only played in 10 games this season prior to injury

Incoming Transfers (Year listed as 2027):

Jayden Heavener, Jr., LHP | 2.81 ERA, 139.1 IP, 13-9 W/L, 128 K | NFCA All-Region Team

Moriah Polar, Sr., OF | .555, 14 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 47 RBI, .577 OB%, 32-35 SB | NFCA 3rd Team All-American

Bradi Gallaway, So., INF/UTL | .317 avg, 12 2B, 11 HR, 47 RBI, .591 SLG%, | 1st Team All-CUSA