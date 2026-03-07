Flugence legacy continues as Ryder earns Texas Tech offer

Recruiting cycles are starting earlier than ever, and 2029 Boerne (TX) Champion athlete Ryder Flugence is already beginning to see his name pop up on college radars. The rising prospect recently picked up his first scholarship offer from Texas Tech, a program that carries extra meaning for his family. Flugence is the son of former Red Raiders linebacker Lawrence Flugence, who still holds the school record for career tackles in Lubbock. Texas Tech general manager James Blanchard was the staff member who first showed interest in the young playmaker and helped get the recruiting process started, making the Red Raiders the first program to officially extend an offer.