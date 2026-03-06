Four-star EDGE Ifeanyi Emedobi talks Texas Tech

Four-star defensive end Ifeanyi Emedobi is quickly becoming one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass rusher out of Fort Wayne (IN) Northrop has seen his recruitment surge in recent weeks, picking up offers from programs such as Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Maryland as more schools take notice of his upside off the edge. "It's going well," Emedobi said. "You know, I have to talk to coaches every day because there's so many of them, but it's not a problem. I keep up with it."