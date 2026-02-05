Skip to main content
Texas Tech
Four-star LB Aaron Williams sets Texas Tech visit

Missouri City (TX) Ridge Point four-star linebacker Aaron Williams has quickly emerged as one of the top defenders in the 2027 class, stacking 23 scholarship offers and drawing national attention in the early stages of his recruitment. While programs such as Houston, Baylor, North Carolina, Wisconsin, TCU, Utah and several others remain involved, Texas Tech continues to hold a special place for Williams after becoming his first offer - a distinction that still resonates as he prepares for an upcoming visit to Lubbock. "The relationship (with Texas Tech) has been really good," Williams said. "I mean, I love the staff, but someone I stay connected with is C.J. Ah You. He played with my dad at OU, and we've always been very cool and very tight and I appreciate him. Also the linebackers coach (Taylor) Young. He's always very helpful, always shows a lot of love."

