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Four-star linebacker Tylan Henderson seeing Texas Tech rise

IMG_9562by: B. Golan16 minutes agoBenjaminGolan
Tylan Henderson
Tylan Henderson

For Tylan Henderson, the recruiting journey started with a moment he’ll never forget. Nearly two years ago, Texas Tech became the first program to extend an offer to the Pflugerville Weiss standout - a milestone that continues to carry weight as his national profile rises. Now a four-star linebacker with offers pouring in from across the country, Henderson has quickly emerged as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2028 class. "It meant a lot, you know, they offered me at a camp," Henderson said. "When they pulled the offer, it meant a lot to me. It was a big moment for me."

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