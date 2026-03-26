Four-star linebacker Tylan Henderson seeing Texas Tech rise

For Tylan Henderson, the recruiting journey started with a moment he’ll never forget. Nearly two years ago, Texas Tech became the first program to extend an offer to the Pflugerville Weiss standout - a milestone that continues to carry weight as his national profile rises. Now a four-star linebacker with offers pouring in from across the country, Henderson has quickly emerged as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2028 class. "It meant a lot, you know, they offered me at a camp," Henderson said. "When they pulled the offer, it meant a lot to me. It was a big moment for me."