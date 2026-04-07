Four-star RB Jayshon Gibson breaks down latest Texas Tech visit

Richland four-star running back Jayshon Gibson has been a top target for the Red Raiders since earning his offer at a Texas Tech camp in June, 2025. He has taken multiple trips back to the 806 since then, including over the weekend for a Texas Tech spring football practice. The visit allowed him to get back around lead recruiters Garret McGuire and Joey McGuire, as Texas Tech looks to be in a strong position to land his eventual commitment.