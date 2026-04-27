Four-star RB SaRod Baker to Texas Tech

Texas Tech has added to its No. 2 nationally rated 2027 recruiting class with a commitment from DeSoto four-star running back SaRod Baker.

Baker chose Texas Tech over offers from Texas A&M, Texas, and several others.

Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Baker is rated as a 91.67-rated recruit, the No. 146 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 6 running back and the No. 19 player in the state of Texas.

He most recently visited Lubbock earlier this month for spring football practice. The visit went a long ways towards his commitment.

“A lot stood out, really,” Baker said. “Just me being there was a blessing, first off, and I feel like they treated me like family up there. They welcomed me in with open arms. I was sitting in the running back room, it actually made me seem like I was already at the school. So just them showing me that, I feel like that could be a place that I could be at. And the facility’s nice – they got everything you need. The coaching staff, I feel like Coach (Joey) McGuire is a real dude, one of the realest head coaches out.”

Baker becomes the eighth commit – and seventh blue-chip prospect – the commit to Texas Tech in the 2027 class. He joins five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, five star EDGE Anthony Sweeney, four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr., four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant, four-star linebacker Jhadyn Nelson, four-star defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond and three-star EDGE Brody Pfannenstiel on the Red Raiders’ commit list.

As a junior, Baker rushed 341 times for 3,228 yards and 46 rushing touchdowns. He added 500 passing yards, 380 receiving yards and 332 kick return yards.

Overall, he recorded 4,440 all-purpose yards and 55 touchdowns while breaking several school records in the process.

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