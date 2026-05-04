Four-star safety Savion James impressed by Texas Tech’s rise

Over the weekend, the Texas Tech coaches offered 2028 Houston (TX) Summer Creek safety Savion James. The offer was James' ninth, as the Red Raiders joined the likes of Ole Miss, Arizona, Utah, Baylor, Houston, and others on his growing offer sheet. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back is not yet ranked by Rivals, but is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247 and the 25th best player in the state of Texas for his class. Texas Tech Assistant General Manager Brian Nance has been recruiting James for a while while continuing to build a connection between the two. "Tech has been trying to get me out to the camps to see me in person since my freshman year," James said. "Brian Nance - BNance - has heard about me since my freshman year and he was on the phone with my coach and offered over the phone."