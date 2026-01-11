Fritz Fuels Defense as Texas Tech Stays Perfect at 18–0

Texas Tech didn’t have its sharpest edge for all 40 minutes on Saturday, but when the moments demanded poise, the No. 17 Lady Raiders answered again.

Behind a dominant second quarter, a composed closing stretch and their trademark defense, Texas Tech pulled away late for a 71–60 road win over Cincinnati at Fifth Third Arena, improving to 18–0 on the season. Eighteen-and-0. Sometimes it’s nice to say it twice and let that sink it.

“I thought after the first quarter, we settled in and played Lady Raider basketball,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “When we take care of the basketball, good things happen.”

Coming off an emotional road victory at West Virginia earlier in the week, there were signs of perhaps fatigue early. The Lady Raiders managed just eight points in the opening quarter and struggled to find rhythm offensively as Cincinnati took an 11–8 lead after one. Only the third time this year Texas Tech has trailed after the first.

That changed quickly.

Texas Tech erupted for 32 points in the second quarter, flipping the game with better ball security, shot-making and defensive pressure. The Lady Raiders turned the ball over just twice in the period and shot 61 percent from the floor while knocking down six three-pointers, turning a tight contest into a 40–23 halftime advantage.

“When we don’t turn it over, we get really good looks,” Gerlich said. “We went smaller, created matchup problems, and once the ball went in, it changed everything.”

Cincinnati, who upset #11 Iowa State in their previous game, continued to play with confidence regardless. They quickly responded after the break, cutting into the lead with a 14–7 third quarter. While the Lady Raiders had a few runs to extend their lead out as much as 18 in the second half, the Bearcats continued to chip away and even got it down to only four in the fourth.

Texas Tech never panicked, a few chuckles in the face of adversity on their faces actually. Instead, the Lady Raiders leaned on their defense and execution to close the game with a 24-point fourth quarter.

“That’s the poise of this team,” said Gerlich. “They know how to settle in and execute. When it got tight, we shifted our mindset and started getting to the rim.”

Denae Fritz earned the team’s Lady Raider Dominator award for good reason. She was great on both ends and in the huddles helping lead the team through the mud at times. The senior co-captain finished with13 points, five rebounds, three three-pointers, and a career high five steals (may end up being six once boxscore is finalized.) Four of her 13 came at the line, somewhere she doesn’t get often but knows she can when needed.

“We knew the scout, and the scout was to get to the rim,” Fritz explained postgame. “I know a lot of people know me as a shooter, but I’ve got to keep improving that part of my game.”

Fritz and the Texas Tech defense held a Top 10 scorer in the Big 12 below their average for the fourt striahgt game. This one coming in the form of Cincinnati guard Mya Perry who struggled to ever find her flow shooting 4-of-15 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range. The Lady Raiders forced 22 turnovers and converted them into 22 points, disrupting Cincinnati’s offense throughout the afternoon to hold the Bearcats 12 points below their scoring average. Add them to the list.

“I thought Denae did a fantastic job on her,” Gerlich said. “And whoever stepped in knew exactly where she was at all times. She’s a really good player, but taking her out of rhythm really messes with their offense.”

Bailey Maupin and Snudda Collins added 17 points apiece, while Gemma Núñez dished out seven assists as Texas Tech outscored Cincinnati 24–22 in the paint and 22–10 off the bench.

Despite stretches of uneven play, the Lady Raiders once again found a way to win — a theme that continues to define this group. It was the first time Tech has beaten Cincinnati, previously going 0-3 against them since the Bearcats have joined the Big 12. Add them to the list too.

“It’s hard to win in this league, and it’s super hard to win on the road,” Gerlich emphasized. “To sweep this road trip, I’m really proud of their fortitude and finding a way to get it done.”

What’s Next: No. 17 Texas Tech vs. Houston, 1/13 6 pm Lubbock

Texas Tech returns home Tuesday night to host Houston at 6 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena. The Cougars have made a habit of staying in games of late with everyone they have played but are still searching for their first Big 12 win.

“I think the way we build on it is just worry about the next game,” said Fritz, just as they’ve done after every game. “Our thing is to keep being 1–0.”



If being 18-0 wasn’t enough, the matchup already has some extra buzz. Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby shared a lighthearted exchange with Coach Gerlich on social media after the win, joking about waiting for the Lady Raiders to get back to Lubbock so he could catch a game. Texas Tech fans should catch it too and pack the USA.

THATS OUR QB! 🥹 See you Tuesday night @Brendan_Sorsby2? Y'all come pack the house when this 18-0 @LadyRaiderWBB team returns to face Houston at 6pm. They deserve it.

