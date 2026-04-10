From JUCO Grind to Lubbock: Bryce Butler’s Journey to Texas Tech

New Texas Tech defensive line transfer Bryce Butler, met with the media on Thursday for the first time since arriving from the Washington Huskies. The Toronto, Canada native, detailed starting his college career in JUCO, to the path that ultimately led him to Lubbock.

Adversity in JUCO: Where Bryce Found His Edge

After moving from Toronto to a high school in Connecticut, Butler then began his college career at Garden City Community College in 2023. It was there that he faced some of the toughest moments of his football journey, ones that didn’t always align with what he had once envisioned. “In high school, I was under-recruited, so I went the JUCO route, and it was a big eye-opener for me,” Butler said. “I saw a lot of people come and go, and it really came down to how bad I wanted it. There were times where I was barely eating, it was rough.” Butler also detailed the physical transformation he endured during that time. “I was around 300 pounds in my first year of JUCO, and then I dropped to about 255 in my second year,” he said. “I just took advantage of what I had. We had a small weight room, and I was in there and on the field by myself every day. Then, God blessed me, and it opened up opportunities.”

Finding a Home at Texas Tech

Now at Texas Tech, Butler has quickly found a sense of home, crediting both head coach Joey McGuire and the program’s top-tier facilities, something he felt from the moment he first stepped on campus after entering the transfer portal. “Something I really felt here was the love within the team and the coaching staff,” Butler said. “Coach McGuire is a dude, he makes the whole building smile. You don’t get that from a lot of head coaches. I appreciate consistency, and all the coaches here are consistent with who they are. You can tell they’re building something special, and I wanted to be a part of that.” He also pointed to the day-to-day resources now available to him, something that contrasts sharply from his JUCO experience. “Oh man, it’s a blessing,” Butler said. “It’s not just the “Cash,” it’s everything. All the resources, everything you need. They don’t miss a beat here, and it’s fantastic.”

Ready to Help Anchor the Defensive Line

Coming off a productive season with the University of Washington, recording 19 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and a fumble recovery. Butler now enters 2026 poised to be a key anchor along the Texas Tech defensive line.

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