Fun facts on David Bailey's No. 2 NFL Draft selection to Jets

EDGE David Bailey became Texas Tech’s highest-ever defender drafted when the New York Jets picked him at No. 2 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are some fun facts about the selection and Bailey’s connections with the Jets’ organization.

Jets had serious eyes on David Bailey

When Texas Tech’s Pro Day rolled around in March, the event drew several NFL head coaches and general managers to Lubbock. The Jets were well-represented, with head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey in attendance.

Bailey joins another Texas Tech all-timer as Jets draftees

When the Jets selected Bailey, he became the sixth Red Raider drafted by the team in the common-draft era. He joined former All-American tight end Jace Amaro as Jets draftees. The Jets drafted Amaro 49th overall in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

How David Bailey fits in with the Jets

The Jets posted 26 sacks in the 2025 season. For the Red Raiders last year, Bailey tallied 14.5 sacks and led the nation with that number. Bailey became the Jets’ highest defensive draft selection in the team’s history. He is also the second Red Raider on the roster, joining punter Austin McNamara.

A promising trend continues

Bailey became the third edge rusher selected out of Texas Tech since Joey McGuire arrived in 2022. He joined Tyree Wilson (2023) and Myles Cole (2024) on that list.

With promising edge rushers Adam Trick, Trey White and LaDamion Guyton on the roster, edge rusher could become a prominent draftable position for Texas Tech in the coming years.

Facts courtesy of Tech Athletics.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.