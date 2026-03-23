Grading the Red Raiders: Player grades for 2025-26 campaign

Texas Tech's 2025-26 campaign ended in brutal fashion in the NCAA Tournament second round, as the No. 5-seeded Red Raiders fell 90-65 in a blowout loss to the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide. While the defeat left a sour taste in many fans' mouths, there were several highs this season worth remembering both individually and as a team. Texas Tech's 23 total wins and 12 conference wins are both top-seven marks in program history, and the Red Raiders were able to advance to the Second Round for only the 12th time in program history per sports-reference.com. Today, as we head into the offseason, we look back at the season that was by assigning individual grades to the team. Grades are overall but also dependent on reasonable player expectations going into the year.