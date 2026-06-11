Graham Harrell Says Texas Tech Should Embrace Villain Role

Texas Tech legend Graham Harrell weighed in on the ongoing Brendan Sorsby situation during an appearance on College Sports SiriusXM Radio on Thursday, embracing the criticism surrounding the program and encouraging the Red Raiders to use it as fuel heading into the 2026 season.

“Everywhere they go they are going to be the villain,” Harrell said. “Your best chance isn’t to avoid it. We are the villain. It’s us versus everyone. Let’s go prove the world wrong.”

Rather than shying away from that spotlight, the former Red Raider quarterback made it clear he believes Texas Tech should embrace the role, and let their play on the field this upcoming season do the talking.

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