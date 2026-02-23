Grant McCasland speaks on Cincinnati, and their physicality

Texas Tech opens another week of hoops versus Cincinnati on Tuesday, and takes a trip to Ames on Saturday to take on No. 4 Iowa State. The Red Raiders took down Kansas State last Saturday 100-72, but fell in the early week matchup at Arizona State. Head Coach Grant McCasland caught up with the local media to discuss the Bearcats, and the adjustments made heading forward without JT Toppin.

Opening Statement

“I’m really impressed with Cincinnati, obviously coming off a huge road win at Kansas, and winners of four in a row. They’re playing with real flow offensively. They’ve always been an elite defensive team, and you can tell their confidence is growing. They’ve got great guard play. (Baba) Miller, has really been such a great complementary player for them, and then obviously, the big guy in the middle, Moustapha Thiam is playing great, too. So, man, they’ve got a great team, and they’re playing great.”

Adjusting The Pick & Roll

“Our team is always gonna be involved in ball screen action. It’s what we base a lot of things out of. I think what you saw with Jaylen Petty being involved a little bit more, and we have to get to another action in order for that to happen. And it’s not just JT (Toppin) and Christian (Anderson), which has been such a dynamic duo, and you don’t replace JT with one guy. It’s like now you get LeJuan (Watts) back involved in more actions, and you create advantages with Mariel (Akuentok) and Luke (Bamgboye), and that involves a next action, which I think makes us difficult to defend. As long as we continue to share the ball and make simple plays, and nobody feels like they have to be a hero, I think our offense is difficult to defend.”

Cincinnati is one of the best rebounding teams in the Big 12

“Team rebounding’s the way we’re gonna win. We’ve always been that way from the time we’ve been here. How connected can we be on the defensive end? How well can we rebound? How well do our guards rebound every game? And the better our guards rebound, the better our team usually is, and it’s never gonna be one person. It’s just gonna be a collective pursuit of the ball, and how aggressive we can be. And not just rebounding, but getting those balls that are loose and bouncing around. When we get those, you can tell we’re playing the right way.”

Inside Lob Passes

“Yeah, because we haven’t had a chance to practice it much. We’re geared to trying to figure out a way to create the advantage, and I do think it’s recognition all the way around of what the advantage is. Honestly, the spacing around the ball is just as important on those long rolls, ’cause it’s what do you do when we do catch it in different positions? And so as much as it is about the completion of the pass to the long roll guy, it’s like, how do we adjust our spacing around it? And that’s what I was saying that actually showed up more than anything, was how well we spaced around that and the changes that need to be made and how we attack behind the ball.”

