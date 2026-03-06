Heisman finalist, Baylor Bears helping Texas Tech this spring

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire is no stranger to having big time figures come around his program and speak. Former Red Raiders Rodney Allison and Patrick Mahomes have had instrumental moments around McGuire’s Tech teams. The first man of football in Lubbock brought in basketball’s lead man Grant McCasland last season.

This spring, McGuire has called onto names both familiar and not to be around the Red Raiders as they head into spring.

“Yesterday, I think the guys got a lot out of it. Caleb Rogers spoke to the team and had a great Powerpoint,” McGuire told the media Thursday. “Just talked about stuff that he’s gone through as a rookie. And then Jacob Rodriguez did a Q&A with the team just talking about the combine and interviews, stuff they need to expect.”

McGuire’s Baylor connections coming through for Texas Tech

The fifth-year head coach tends to keep his ties to Baylor relatively out of the light. This is especially true given that he’s now, as mentioned, five years removed from his post in Waco. A good coach knows they can always share a connection with their former players. McGuire has done exactly that – now to his benefit with Texas Tech.

“Jalen Pitre from the Houston Texans had a Zoom meeting with the safeties,” McGuire said. “… then Terrel Bernard, linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, will have a zoom meeting with the linebackers next week. So just trying to pour into these guys and get ready for a great spring.”

Pitre and Bernard both played at Baylor in the five years McGuire coached there. Though he never coached either of their positions directly, McGuire’s oversight when promoted to associate head coach in 2019 certainly played a role in their connection.

McGuire’s not the only one on the Texas Tech coaching staff calling on former players for knowledge. Mack Leftwich’s Incarnate Word days came into play recently. With the expectations surrounding quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the other outsider who met with the team could have a lasting effect.

“Cam Ward had a Zoom meeting with the quarterbacks 2 weeks ago,” McGuire noted.

Texas Tech opens spring practice Mar. 10 before hosting the spring game on Apr. 17, a Friday night, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

