High-upside EDGE Brody Pfannenstiel commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech has landed its latest 2027 prospect in Hoisington (KS) High School EDGE Brody Pfannenstiel.

Pfannenstiel made his decision after quietly visiting Texas Tech on March 13 during spring football.

Pfannenstiel chose the Red Raiders over an impressive offer list which includes Ole Miss, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Utah, Michigan State, Iowa State, Arkansas and Duke.

It’s considered a big win for Texas Tech to pull Pfannenstiel, one of the best prospects in the Sunflower State, away from the two in-state programs that were in heavy pursuit.

Pfannenstiel is rated by Rivals as an 87 grade three-star prospect, the No. 85 EDGE in his class and the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Kansas.

As a junior, 6-foot-3, 225 pound prospect was named First-Team All-State after totaling 54 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense, while also contributing offensively with 464 receiving yards and six touchdowns, plus 326 rushing yards and six more scores on the ground.

Pfannenstiel was offered by Texas Tech on February 19 and quickly established a connection with new outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith, who came to Lubbock from the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason.

Pfannenstiel has set his return visit, an official visit, to Texas Tech for the weekend of June 12-14.

Pfannenstiel is a three-sport athlete who along with football also runs track and plays basketball. Per his X bio, he has a bench of 325 pounds and a clean of 350 pounds.

Pfannenstiel is the fifth commit, and first out-of-state pledge, of Texas Tech’s 2027 class as he joins blue-chippers DT Jalen Brewster, QB Kavian Bryant, DT K’Adrian Redmond and WR Benny Easter Jr on the Red Raiders commit list.