Highly-touted EDGE transfer Trey White commits to Texas Tech

One of the top edge rushers in the transfer portal has committed to Texas Tech as Trey White announced his intentions to become a Red Raider. An elite pass rusher from San Diego State, White will have one year of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Lubbock.

White is the 58th-ranked available player in the transfer portal at the time of his commitment. On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rankings rates White a 4-star transfer.

A highly-productive edge rusher in his time at SDSU, White totalled 19.5 sacks over the course of the previous two seasons. He tallied 31 tackles for loss in the same span. This includes an outrageous 18.5 TFL campaign in 2024.

His efforts this season earned him All-Mountain West First Team honors for the second consecutive season.

White finished with a PFF grade this season of 81.7, good enough for 73rd best in the country. This placed him ahead of several prominent power conference edge rushers, including Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell, who was a unanimous All-American in 2025.

Despite a statistical dropoff compared to that of his dominant ‘24 season, White’s grade jumped 12 points to where it finished this year.

What Trey White’s addition means for Texas Tech

Texas Tech is facing the seemingly impossible battle of replacing two of the nation’s best pass rushers. Can anyone truly replace David Bailey and Romello Height? The chances are very low.

Earning White’s services ensures one of the nation’s best G5 defenders is suited up in scarlet and black next season. With other targets in view for the interior, White could be one of the bookends on a potentially dangerous front.

The Red Raiders will likely need to pursue and land another edge defender to go alongside White. A 6-foot-2, 255 pound rusher, White brings a high motor and power off the edge.

