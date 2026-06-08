Hocutt: Texas Tech "Fully Committed" to Sorsby's Recovery as QB Returns to Program

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt made a statement regarding Brendan Sorsby‘s return to the football program Monday, reaffirming the university’s support for the quarterback.

“As we have said before, we do not believe that the circumstances of Brendan’s case warranted permanent ineligibility,” Hocutt said. “As he returns to our football program, we remain committed to supporting Brendan’s recovery and ensuring his compliance with the court’s order. A comprehensive support structure, including clinical care, monitoring, and compliance checks, will remain fully in place for the duration of Brendan’s time as a student at Texas Tech.”

Brendan Sorsby‘s injunction was granted early Monday morning, allowing him to play in the 2026 season. Sorsby will miss the first two-games versus Abilene Christian and @ Oregon State, likely making his first appearance versus Houston to open up the Big 12 conference slate.

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