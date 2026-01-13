Houston transfer LB Corey Platt Jr. commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech added to an already impressive group of interior linebackers on Monday, earning a commitment from Houston transfer Corey Platt Jr. The former Cougar has five years of collegiate experience under his belt.

A 6-foot-2, 215 pound linebacker, Platt spent three seasons at Tulane before transferring to Houston in 2024. He followed now-Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood to Houston. In 2025, Platt finished with 40 total tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.

His season stats with Houston this year eclipsed his production across his three seasons with the Green Wave. Platt visited Texas Tech last week before visiting Florida later in the week.

Following his visit to Lubbock, Platt told RedRaiderSports, “Visit was amazing. Great facilities and even better people.”

Platt is a 3-star transfer prospect, according to On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He is the No. 276-ranked player available in the portal at the time of his commitment.

On the season, Platt finished with a 66.9 PFF grade for the season. PFF graded Platt with an 83.1 grade in rush defense. His highest-graded performance of the season came against an opponent Texas Tech faced, too – Oregon State. Against the Beavers, Platt peaked with a 94.1 rush defense grade and an 86.0 overall.

In 2022 with Tulane, Platt posted his best all-around season prior to this campaign. His 80.1 coverage grade and 83.6 both ranked in the top 25 nationally per PFF that season.

What adding Platt Jr. means for Texas Tech

Returning 2025 standouts Ben Roberts and John Curry would be enough to get Texas Tech fans excited about the Red Raiders’ linebacker room next season. Throw in Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine into the mix and the group easily hold their own as potentially the best on the team.

The Red Raiders earning Platt’s pledge solidifies some more depth in the linebacker room after the departures of Bryce Ramirez and Trent Low. Though he may not be the flashiest addition, Platt gives Texas Tech a nice boost in a spot that many would have otherwise overlooked.

