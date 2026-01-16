How College Football 26 rates Texas Tech's portal commits

Texas Tech has landed one of the best transfer portal classes in the country, currently tied for No. 1 nationally with Indiana. Tech’s landed 18 commits, including six four-star players and 12 three-stars.

Today we take a look at how the popular College Football 26 video game ranks the newest Red Raiders.

Trey White’s, Austin Romaine’s, Brendan Sorsby’s and Adam Trick’s player cards in ￼CFB 26

REDG Trey White – 91 overall

The San Diego State edge transfer checks in at a 91 overall, with 84 speed, 88 agility, 75 strength, 77 tackle, 85 power moves and 98 finesse moves. He has three platinum abilities, “Quick Jump”, “Pocket Disruptor” and “Duress”, making him one of the best players in the entire game.

Quick Jump – Ultimate jump off the snap when pass rushing.

Pocket Disruptor – Ultimate pass rush, especially on 3rd/4th down and 8+.

Duress – Ultimate pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front.

MIKE Austin Romaine – 90 overall

The Kansas State linebacker transfer checks in at a 90 overall with 82 speed, 81 agility, 83 tackle, 88 block shedding and 86 hit power. He three physical abilities, bronze “Hammer”, silver “Inside Disruptor” and bronze “Take Down”, as well as three mental abilities, silver “Team Player”, silver “The Natural” and platinum “Instinct”.

Hammer – Slightly improved ability to land hit stick attempts.

Inside Disruptor – Moderately improved shedding against single blockers on inside runs.

Take Down – Slightly increased ability to prevent broken sack attempts.

Team Player – Moderate protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position.

The Natural – Moderately improved ability to resist weather impacts.

Instinct – Ultimate reaction to run plays.

QB Brendan Sorsby – 89 overall

The Cincinnati quarterback transfer checks in at an 89 overall with 84 speed, 86 agility, 93 throw power, 89 short accuracy, 90 medium accuracy and 87 deep accuracy. He has the bronze “On Time” ability which gives him a slight accuracy boost when throwing before the receiver cuts on their route.

REDG Adam Trick – 86 overall

The Miami (OH) edge transfer checks in at an 86 overall with 79 speed, 79 agility, 82 strength, 84 tackle and 91 power moves. He has the bronze “Workhorse” ability which gives him slight protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players.

WR Kenny Johnson – 83 overall

The Pittsburgh wide receiver transfer checks in at an 82 overall with 92 speed, 89 agility, 84 medium route running, 87 catching and 86 spectacular catch. He has the silver “Side Step” ability which moderately improves his ability to fake out defenders with juke moves.

WR Malcolm Simmons – 83 overall

The Auburn wide receiver transfer checks in at an 83 overall with 91 speed, 91 agility, 88 medium route running, 85 catching and 88 spectacular catch. He does not have any abilities.

WR Donte Lee Jr. – 81 overall

The Liberty wide receiver transfer checks in at an 81 overall with 91 speed, 87 agility, 85 medium route running, 84 catching and 85 spectacular catch. He does not have any abilities.

TE Jett Carpenter – 77 overall

The Nevada tight end transfer checks in at a 77 overall with 80 speed, 80 agility, 76 medium route running, 78 catching and 74 catch in traffic. He does not have any abilities.

WILL Corey Platt Jr. – 77 overall

The Houston linebacker transfer checks in at a 77 overall with 81 speed, 85 agility, 85 tackle, 68 block shedding and 72 hit power. He does not have any abilities.

CB Davin Martin – 77 overall

The UTSA cornerback transfer checks in at a 77 overall with 87 speed, 88 agility, 77 man coverage, 81 zone coverage and 74 press. He does not have any abilities.

DT Julien Laventure – 77 overall

The Akron defensive line transfer checks in at a 77 overall with 71 speed, 68 agility, 83 strength, 80 tackle and 83 power moves. He does not have any abilities.

DT Mateen Ibirogba – 76 overall

The Wake Forest defensive line transfer is the No. 1 rated defensive lineman in the transfer portal per On3 but is only a 76 overall in the game. He checks in with 67 speed, 67 agility, 84 strength, 77 tackle and 81 power moves. He does not have any abilities.

DT Jojo Johnson – 75 overall

The Oregon State defensive line transfer checks in at a 75 overall with 62 speed, 61 agility, 86 strength, 84 tackle and 83 power moves. He does not have any abilities.

DT Bryce Butler – 74 overall

The Washington defensive line transfer checks in at a 74 overall with 65 speed, 64 agility, 91 strength, 76 tackle and 81 power moves. He does not have any abilities.

QB Kirk Francis – 72 overall

The Tulsa quarterback transfer checks in at a 72 overall with 73 speed, 86 throw power, 84 short accuracy, 80 medium accuracy and 74 deep accuracy. He does not have any abilities.

Note: Only FBS teams are in the game, therefore SFA transfer kicker Jacob Hand, Alabama State transfer wide receiver Jalen Jones and Allen University transfer edge Amarie Fleming are not represented.

