How Kayshon Boutte's story parallels with Brendan Sorsby's case

For the last several weeks, one argument has dominated the conversation surrounding Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby: “If he plays, it sets a dangerous precedent,” or “If he plays, he’ll be the first player ever caught gambling to be allowed back on the field.”

Those comments have spread rapidly across social media and national talk shows, creating the impression that Sorsby’s case would represent the most unprecedented moment in sports history. But the historical record suggests otherwise. In fact, one of the clearest examples already exists in professional football, and his name is Kayshon Boutte.

To be clear, these are not identical cases. Boutte’s situation involved criminal allegations in Louisiana and eventual review by the NFL. Sorsby’s case centers on NCAA eligibility and an injunction that has been temporarily granted through the Texas court system.

The purpose of this comparison is not to argue that the two situations are exactly the same. Rather, it is to point out that football has already faced the difficult question of how to handle a player whose gambling activity was intertwined with a documented addiction and rehabilitation process.

Kayshon Boutte’s story

Authorities alleged that former LSU wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte, placed more than 8,900 wagers between 2022 and 2023, deposited more than $132,000 into sportsbook accounts and cycled hundreds of thousands of dollars through betting activity.

Investigators also alleged that some of those wagers involved LSU football while he was an LSU player, including prop bets tied to his own performance in LSU’s 2022 season opener against Florida State.

Despite the allegations that he placed thousands of wagers, including bets involving LSU football and prop bets tied to his own statistical performance, investigators did not conclude that Boutte had bet against himself or attempted to manipulate the outcome of games in which he played. His on-field performance was never alleged to have been compromised.

Sound familiar?

The case ultimately took a different turn in July 2024 when the criminal charges against Boutte were dropped after he completed a gambling awareness program and executed self-ban agreements in Massachusetts and with several sportsbook operators. The NFL never suspended him, and Boutte remains an active professional football player today on the New England Patriots.

Boutte’s sequence of events is significant because it demonstrates that football has already confronted a gambling case through the lens of addiction, recovery and rehabilitation rather than viewing punishment as the only relevant consideration.

Brendan Sorsby’s case

Brendan Sorsby’s situation is different in many respects, but there are undeniable parallels between the two cases. According to court filings, Sorsby wagered approximately $90,000 over the course of his college career through thousands of bets, including over 40 wagers on his own Indiana football team. Those facts are serious, but neither Sorsby nor his legal team have attempted to pretend otherwise.

Instead, much of the legal record has focused on something that often gets overlooked in the public debate. According to testimony and court filings, Sorsby was diagnosed with a gambling addiction and anxiety disorder while he completed residential treatment. His legal team has consistently argued addiction played the central role in his conduct and that he has actively sought treatment and rehabilitation.

Now after being granted the temporary injunction restoring his eligibility, accountability will not disappear for Sorsby. Continued compliance will be a major factor for him as he has to maintain a six-step program in recovery to maintain his eligibility, as is stated in the injunction granting.

The parallel many people are missing

This is where the comparison to Kayshon Boutte becomes especially relevant.

Boutte publicly acknowledged his gambling addiction and sought help. His criminal case was ultimately resolved, and despite the extraordinary allegations surrounding it, the NFL never suspended him. His football career continued.

Sorsby has likewise been diagnosed with a gambling addiction, completed residential treatment and continues to work through recovery. His case has become one of the most widely discussed stories in college athletics, yet much of the public conversation ignores the role addiction has played in the legal proceedings and focuses only on the underlying gambling activity itself.

Football has already demonstrated a willingness to recognize documented addiction and recovery as part of an athlete’s story rather than allowing it to permanently define every aspect of his future. The real question isn’t whether football has ever allowed an athlete battling gambling addiction to continue his career, it already has.

The real question is whether college athletics and fans are willing to apply that same philosophy as the NFL when addiction has been medically documented, responsibility has been acknowledged and rehabilitation has become part of the story rather than the end of it.

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