How Texas Tech and Oregon did against a common 2025 opponent

Texas Tech and Oregon are less than a week away from doing battle in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Both teams also share a common opponent from this campaign– Oklahoma State. The Cowboys visited Autzen Stadium in the non-conference slate. Texas Tech hosted OSU during Big 12 play. How did the Orange Bowl contenders fare against this common foe? Let’s take a look.

Texas Tech’s hot start put Pokes out early

J’Koby Williams returned the opening kick for a touchdown as the Red Raiders jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead against Oklahoma State. Notably, the 42-0 final scoreline secured Tech’s first of two Big 12 shutouts this season. Williams later went on to catch a touchdown on the Red Raiders’ first offensive play of the game.

Of note, this game saw QB Will Hammond tear his ACL in the second quarter while Behren Morton sat out in an emergency-only role. This has essentially changed the trajectory of the program heading into 2026 with the Red Raiders now in the market for a quarterback.

Jacob Rodriguez posted one of his signature moments of the season. A routine run tackle ended with Rodriguez completely stripping the ball away from OSU RB Sesi Vailahi and running it all the way back for a 69-yard score.

Ducks deliver week two annihilation in Eugene

Outmatched in every sense of the word, Oklahoma State stood no chance when it traveled to the northwest to take on Oregon. The Ducks scored 20-plus points in the first three quarters of play to run away with a 69-3 win.

The loss was then-OSU coach Mike Gundy’s worst in his tenure at the helm. He went on to be fired later in the season.

Oregon QB Dante Moore, thought to potentially be a top five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, threw for three touchdowns. The Ducks showed off their litany of weapons that will soon become Texas Tech’s focus. Wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr. each caught touchdown passes. Moore added another on the ground.

On the ground, Oregon rushed for 312 yards as Noah Whittington, who featured in the last meeting between these two Orange Bowl teams, rushed for 91 and a score.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.