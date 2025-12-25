How Texas Tech's bye week predecessors did in College Football Playoff

Texas Tech earned the No. 4 seed in this season’s College Football Playoff, securing a first round bye in the process. The Red Raiders take on Oregon New Year’s Day in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami. This is the second season of the 12-team playoff, meaning it is also the second season of the top four seeds earning byes. This is how Texas Tech’s bye week predecessors performed in the College Football Playoff last season.

Texas Tech’s opponent was embarrassed in the Rose Bowl

One of the most significant matchups in last season’s playoff came in the Rose Bowl between No. 8 Ohio State and then-No. 1 Oregon.

The Buckeyes blitzed the Ducks, 41-21, opening the game with 34 points unanswered. This effectively put the contest out of reach in the second quarter. Ohio State’s wide receiver phenom Jeremiah Smith led the way with two deep shot touchdowns.

With last season’s embarrassment certainly on their minds, the Ducks seek revenge against Texas Tech in Miami next week.

No. 2 Georgia blitzed by Notre Dame

In the Sugar Bowl, delayed a day by the New Orleans terrorist attacks, Notre Dame and No. 2 Georgia clashed where the Irish emerged victorious, 23-10. Seventh-ranked Notre Dame used a 17-point run in 54 seconds of game time to take control of the matchup.

The Bulldogs, already down starting quarterback Carson Beck, were unable to get their rushing attack going. Notre Dame’s 98-yard punt return touchdown by Jayden Harrison gave the Irish all the momentum on their way to victory.

Texas Tech’s Big 12 brethren gave Longhorns all they had

In perhaps the most controversial matchup of the quarterfinals last season, No. 4 Arizona State found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard versus fifth-seeded Texas, 39-31 in 2OT.

Running back Cam Skattebo put the Sun Devils on his back to bring them out of a 24-8 deficit with only 10 minutes remaining. In those final 10 minutes, Skattebo contributed a 42-yard touchdown pass, 62-yard reception, two-yard touchdown rush and pair of two-point conversions.

With the game knotted at 24 all, the Longhorns missed a field goal to send the game to overtime. In the extra time, Arizona State took the ball first and capped off the drive with a Skattebo touchdown. The Sun Devils brought an all out blitz on the Longhorns’ ensuing 4th-and-13 which Texas converted to a touchdown. Another Texas touchdown and a Sam Leavitt interception spelled defeat for ASU.

Texas Tech gave ASU one of its three losses for the entire season. The Red Raiders defeated the Sun Devils, 30-22, in Lubbock early last season.

Mountain West Boise State no match for Nittany Lions

No. 3 Boise State, behind the legs of Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty, found itself with a bye week where they lost, 31-14, against Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, but his three interceptions did Boise no favors.

Penn State’s dynamic rushing duo of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton combined for 221 yards and Singleton added a touchdown. Drew Allar threw for just 171 yards but added three touchdowns in the process- two to Tyler Warren and one to Omari Evans.

