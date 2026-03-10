‘I’m ready when you are’: Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr., Sorsby building early chemistry

Terrance Carter Jr. is one of the key cogs from Texas Tech’s College Football Playoff team making his return in 2026. When it came time for Carter to make a decision, there were plenty of factors that helped him decide to come back for a final ride.

“Just the fan base, the culture here, all the coaches are like family,” Carter told the media Tuesday. “And honestly, I’ve got things in my game that I want to improve on before I make the big step and go into the league.”

Carter said he hopes to become a more “complete” tight end, sharpening up his skills in the run blocking game. Texas Tech started spring football practices Tuesday, marking the start of the Red Raiders’ rerun as Big 12 champions.

It also meant Carter got to catch passes from transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby. While Tuesday was the first official day of practice, the Carter-Sorsby connection has been brewing for some time now.

“It felt pretty good, we’ve been catching ever since he got here,” Carter said. “It’s just getting the chemistry down, our timing with how fast I run routes. Getting that down and moving forward to execute.”

How long have the two been throwing and catching together?

“Literally as soon as he touched foot in Lubbock. I texted him like, ‘I’m ready when you are,’” Carter said.

Carter remarked, too, that of all his teammates new and old, Sorsby is the one he’s made the biggest connection with. Carter and Sorsby’s relationship has been brewing before the quarterback even committed to Texas Tech. Now, it’s apparent to others in the building.

“TC, they’ve got a really good connection,” head coach Joey McGuire said first when asked who Sorsby’s best receiver connection is.

Carter’s athleticism shined all season for Texas Tech last year. He finished with 624 yards and five touchdowns last season, including nine receptions against Oregon in the Orange Bowl.

Knowing that he is, truthfully, an athletic specimen, Carter participated in the Red Raiders’ annual dunk contest when Texas Tech played Cincinnati. His dunk didn’t go as planned, but Carter attributed it to some changes in his body that will help him on the football field.

“I did it last year, I got a little heavier, thought I could pull it off again,” he said. “I’m weighing 249 (pounds), probably the heaviest I’ve ever been. But still moving good, pretty excited about that. My target was 245 but I got over it… It’s more so muscle just being in the weight room, attacking it, eating good. We ain’t been practicing, for real, so I can’t lose the weight how I want to.”

