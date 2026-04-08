Imarjaye Albury Details Path to Texas Tech, Brings NFL Pedigree to Veteran DL Room

New Texas Tech Defensive Line Coach Imarjaye Albury, was available to the media for the first time since his hire in February. Here are some highlights from his press conference today.

Albury Explains How Texas Tech Opportunity Came Together

Coach Albury detailed his process of taking the Texas Tech job during his media availability today, “Mike Siravo, our linebackers coach in Minnesota, called me out of the blue when I was at home in Miami. He said that he talked to Coach McGuire about me for about an hour and Coach McGuire was very interested in wanting to talk to me. Next thing you know, I got a call from Blanch (James Blanchard). I was actually flying out the next day for a different job interview, but he (Blanch) asked if I was interested in the job, and I said of course. The next day I was on a zoom call and on that call, it felt like a fit. Then all that I had heard about Coach McGuire, through that call it confirmed it, and I knew that this was the place for me.”

NFL Success Shaping Albury’s Coaching Approach

In his time in Minnesota, Albury had great success. In the 2024 NFL Season, the Vikings tied the lead league in takeaways and were one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Albury told the media today, how he will bring that same level of success to the Texas Tech Defensive Line group, “I think one thing we did a great job of in Minnesota was being detailed and how we coached those guys. Having that plan through OTA’s and training camp, and at each spot being very detailed with their job requirements and how they would execute. It all came down to execution and it was everyone knowing how they fit into the puzzle and their job responsibilities. It is the same mindset here and so far, it is going good. They are all bought in and we are getting there.”

Veteran Talent Leading the Way in Defensive Line Room

Albury will not have any shortage of talent in his room, as he is leading a veteran defensive line group headlined by reigning All-American AJ Holmes, and Wake Forest Transfer Mateen Ibirogba. “It is awesome having those two guys (AJ and Mateen), they are very talented from a physical standpoint and athletic standpoint. But what is most pleasing about those guys is what is between their ears. They are very bright. I can talk football at a high-level with those guys, and it is great to have them be a great example when we go through drills. It allows me to coach off of those guys because they set the tone and do everything at a high level.”

With his NFL experience and detail-driven approach, Albury is already setting the tone in his room. Pair that with a loaded group up front, Texas Tech’s defensive line has all the pieces to once again be one of the most impactful units on the defense next season.

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